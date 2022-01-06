Submit Release
News Search

There were 988 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,859 in the last 365 days.

Illinois Department of Public Health Adopts CDC Recommendations for Booster Doses for Ages 12-15

SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) is adopting the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendation for those aged 12-15 years to get a booster dose five months after receiving the second dose of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

"We know that COVID-19 vaccine booster doses can help provide ongoing protection against the Omicron variant," said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike.  "Following the CDC's recommendation, booster doses are encouraged for those aged 12-15 years who received their second dose of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine five months ago."

On January 3, 2021, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) amended the emergency use authorization for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and expanded it to include a single booster doses for individuals 12-15 years.

The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices reviewed the available safety data following the administration of more than 25 million vaccine doses in adolescents and concluded COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective.

At this time, only the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is authorized and recommended for adolescents aged 12-15.

To find vaccination locations near you, go to vaccines.gov or call 1-800-232-0233.

You just read:

Illinois Department of Public Health Adopts CDC Recommendations for Booster Doses for Ages 12-15

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.