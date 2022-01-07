Vice President Evan Glass’ Legislative Priorities in 2022 and MCPS’ Health and Safety Protocols will be the Focus of “En Sintonía con el Concejo del Condado de Montgomery” Tomorrow at 2 p.m. on Radio America

MARYLAND, June 1 - For Immediate Release: Thursday, January 6, 2022

Free taxi service to COVID-19 vaccination and testing sites for seniors 65 and older and residents with disabilities is also highlighted

ROCKVILLE, Md., Jan. 6, 2022 —The featured guests on this week’s En Sintonía con el Concejo de Montgomery (In Tune with the Montgomery County Council) include Montgomery County Council Vice President Evan Glass; Melissa Rivera, communications specialist at Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS); Dr. Luis Aguirre, senior program specialist with the Latino Health Initiative; and Andra Lachovizer, program associate at the Gilchrist Center.

The program will begin with an interview with special guest Councilmember Evan Glass, who is the new Vice President of the Montgomery County Council. His election as vice president is historic as he is the first LGBTQ+ Councilmember to serve in a leadership role. Elected in 2018, he serves on the Transportation & Environment Committee, and the Health & Human Services Committee, where he is the Lead for Homelessness and Vulnerable Communities. In this interview, he will discuss his legislative and public policy priorities for Montgomery County in 2022, which include providing additional rental assistance to residents in need and support for small businesses.

The second part of the show will focus on the current uptick in COVID-19 cases caused by the highly contagious omicron variant. The U.S. recently reached a world record of one million reported COVID-19 cases within a single day. This has drastically impacted the Washington metropolitan region, with some of the largest jumps in new cases since the start of the pandemic taking place over the last two weeks. As a result, MCPS has launched additional preventive protocols to address the impact of rising positive cases among students and staff.

Though much remains unknown about the omicron variant, experts are beginning to understand its complexities. Friday’s show includes a discussion of symptoms with Dr. Luis Aguirre, a medical expert and member of the Latino Health Initiative, “Salud y Bienestar”. Ongoing efforts in Montgomery County to promote health and wellness will also be covered. Residents age 65 and older and residents with disabilities can request a free taxi ride from their homes to vaccination and testing sites.

The show concludes with information about the variety of programs offered by the Gilchrist Center. The registration process is now open for their English, citizenship, and computer courses that are available at no cost to county residents.

The Montgomery County Council and Radio America have entered a partnership that provides the Latino community with key information on issues and programs. The partnership also provides a forum for residents to express their views and ask questions. The partnership includes the weekly one-hour show each Friday on the Washington metropolitan area’s most popular Spanish language station.

Each week, the show features host Marcela Rodriguez, Council program manager and public information officer, and guests talking about important issues before the Council and provides information about programs offered by the County to help residents.