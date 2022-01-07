Submit Release
Permanent Commission on the Status of Racial, Indigenous, & Tribal Populations Meeting

MAINE, January 10 - Permanent Commission on Status of Racial, Indigenous, Tribal Pop

Date: January 10, 2022

Start Time: 4:00 AM

Location: Virtual Meeting

Meeting description/purpose:

Community Engagement Subcommittee

Click here to observe meeting: https://mainestate.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_IaSrRUKJS8-jGEr-Y1ZLCg

Click here to view agenda:

For questions about accessibility, please reach out Hunter Cropsey at hunter.cropsey

For further information, contact:

Name: Hunter Cropsey

Phone: 207-530-7750

