Vehicle Restrictions Tonight on I-83, I-78 in South Central PA

​Harrisburg, PA – In response to the winter storm forecasted for the eight-county south-central Pennsylvania region, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has implemented a vehicle restriction on Interstate 83. A vehicle restriction on Interstate 78 is planned for later tonight.

Under Level 1 restrictions, the following vehicles are not permitted on affected roadways:

• Tractors without trailers;

• Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers;

• Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers;

• Enclosed cargo delivery trucks that meet the definition of a CMV;

• Passenger vehicles (cars, SUV’s, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers;

• Recreational vehicles/motorhomes;

• School buses, commercial buses and motor coaches; and

• motorcycles.

A Tier 1 restriction is expected to be implemented on Interstate 78 in Lebanon County at 10:00 PM.

The purpose of the restriction is to help ensure the interstates remain open during the most challenging conditions of the winter storm. When conditions improve, PennDOT will remove the travel restrictions.

Although PennDOT crews are treating roadways, the department’s primary goal is to keep roads passable, not completely free of ice and snow. PennDOT will continue to treat roadways throughout the storm until precipitation stops and roads are clear.

While PennDOT recommends not traveling during winter storms, motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting 511PA . 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

For more winter driving tips and information on how PennDOT treats winter storms, visit Winter

