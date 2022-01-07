Nitto Funka Kogyo joins BuyChemJapan
Nitto Funka Kogyo K.K. has entered into a product promotion partnership with BuyChemJapan Corporation, the operators of the online chemical BuyChemJapan.com.OSAKA CITY, OSAKA / 大阪府, JAPAN, January 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BuyChemJapan Corporation is pleased to announce that Nitto Funka Kogyo K.K. (President: Masanobu Fujii) has joined the growing number of Japanese chemical manufacturers who have decided to join the roster of companies working with the chemical marketplace “BuyChemJapan”, a free-to-use online marketplace created and operated by the Osaka, Japan-headquartered company. (President: Masa Oguchi).
Nitto Funka Kogyo K.K. was established in 1953 and has become a comprehensive manufacturer of various grades of calcium carbonate that has complete control over its production processes, from mining through to manufacturing, processing and, finally, sales. As an industry leading developer of new products, Nitto is highly competitive within Japan and internationally. Under this new agreement, buyers around the world can connect with Nitto Funka Kogyo and its products through the BuyChemJapan.com online marketplace.
BuyChemJapan is a start-up spun operating under the umbrella of BCJ, a trading company specializing in chemicals. With a deep understanding of the needs and business practices of both domestic and foreign manufacturers and buyers within the chemical industry, BuyChemJapan can actively promote Japanese competitive chemicals to overseas buyers through its well-received free online marketplace, which specializes in introducing chemical products and promoting brand recognition. In a marketplace shaped by the COVID-19 pandemic, companies can no longer carry out traditional sales activities, so the time to shift to digital, online activities has come. The marketplace has been designed from the ground up to help simplify the process of introducing the demands of buyers to leading Japanese chemical manufacturers. Buyers can...
- Search for the required chemical via a comprehensive set of options and definitions.
- Make direct contact with the manufacturer with one click; there is no need to deal with intermediaries.
- Request a sample, price quotation or make an order directly from the manufacturer.
- Make a fully informed purchasing decision through use of a function which allows for direct comparison of chemical qualities and manufacturers costs (in development).
- Buy with complete confidence as the marketplace is only partnered with manufacturers who produce chemicals at their own factories.
- Any business currently being undertaken can be re-routed through BuyChemJapan, benefiting from the additional transparency and convenience the service provides.
BuyChemJapan is actively searching for and partnering with a rising number of chemical manufacturers. If you are an international chemical buyer who wants to negotiate directly with Japanese chemical manufacturers rather than go through troublesome, and expensive, intermediaries, then this is the service for you! BuyChemJapan.com is online now and you can open up a free account by going to BuyChemJapan.com and following the sign-up process - a video which explains how to sign-up can be found here. If you are an international chemical buyer who wants to negotiate directly with Japanese chemical manufacturers rather than go through troublesome, and expensive, intermediaries, then this is the service for you!
