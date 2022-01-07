Submit Release
Supreme Court Buildings Closed Friday; Status of Local Courts Varies

The Jackson, Nashville, and Knoxville Supreme Court Buildings will be closed on Friday, January 7, 2022, due to inclement weather conditions. Governor Bill Lee has also closed state office buildings across the state for Friday.  These closures include the Appellate Court Clerk's Offices.  E-Filing will remain available. Individual county courthouses may still be open and local court clerks can provide additional information on the status of proceedings and deadlines. The Administrative Office of the Courts is working virtually. 

Other Court Closings (not a complete list):

20th Judicial District & Davidson County: Presiding Judge Joe P. Binkley, Jr., in consultation with the Trial Court Administrator, has decided to close in-person court proceedings for all State Trial Courts tomorrow, Friday. This includes all Criminal, Circuit and Chancery courts. Also, all General Sessions Courts are closed tomorrow, including the jail dockets. Several trial courts will continue dockets and proceedings using remote technologies. Participants should have received or will receive contact information from any courts planning to conduct their dockets through this method. Due to the inclement weather, the Juvenile Justice Center will be closed on Friday Jan. 7th. The next detention docket will be held on Saturday Jan. 8th and prelims will resume on Monday Jan. 10th.

Sumner County Juvenile Court: Closing early on Thursday, January 6. Cases will be reset. 

Campbell County: The Campbell County Courthouse and Annexes closed at 11 a.m. due to impending inclement weather. General Sessions Court for Thursday is postponed until Thursday, January 13th.

