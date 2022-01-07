Junior League of Los Angeles Presents the Distinguished Speaker Series
JLLA is proud to announce activist Charlotte Clymer and innovator Blaire G. Hervey as the latest keynote speakers for its Distinguished Speaker Series.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES, January 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Junior League of Los Angeles Presents the Distinguished Speaker Series
This year, JLLA is proud to announce activist Charlotte Clymer and innovator Blaire G. Hervey as the latest keynote speakers for its Distinguished Speaker Series, sponsored by the League’s Legacy Leadership Circle.
The Legacy Leadership Circle (LLC) is focused on sustaining and strengthening the next generation of leaders for the Junior League of Los Angeles (JLLA). The Junior League of Los Angeles’ Legacy Leadership Circle Distinguished Speaker Series highlights fearless women leaders who embody the JLLA mission and affect change for the betterment of women.
This past September, Charlotte Clymer, a writer, LGBTQIA+ activist, communications consultant, and military veteran, spoke to JLLA members about how to be an effective ally and volunteer, how to show up as a genuine advocate, lead change and inclusive feminism, and how to respectfully interact with and advocate for LGBTQIA+ youth.
On January 11, 2022, Blaire G. Hervey, a business consultant, career coach, speaker, and social activist, will speak to members about creating an inclusive culture within the League, increasing productivity with inclusion and diversity, as well as intersectionality. This event will take place over Zoom at 6:30 PM PT.
JLLA’s focus areas are self-esteem and empowerment of transitional-age foster youth and educational opportunities for underserved students seeking higher education. The League is committed to giving back to the community and giving hope a voice for a better tomorrow, for everyone. To learn more about the training and leadership opportunities the League offers its members or to join, click here.
About Blaire G. Hervey:
Blaire is “The Corporate Strategist,” a magnetic Sales Enablement Leader, DEIB (Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, Belonging) expert, corporate leadership motivational speaker, social activist, tech equity advocate, and host of a new podcast, Corporate Girls Radio. She’s an inspirational maverick, making her mark with start-ups and tech giants experiencing rapid growth. Although, her true passion lies in innovation for Black women; guiding them to strategically get pay they deserve, to navigate the complexities of corporate spaces, and to become change agents in their communities. She amplifies this passion through her work as the Co-Founder for The Visionary Squad. Blaire also serves on the Junior League of Portland’s Board as the Membership Director and was proud to be honored as the Volunteer of the Month, July 2020, and most recently as the Volunteer of the Year, 2020.
About Junior League of Los Angeles:
Established in 1926, the Junior League of Los Angeles (JLLA) is a 501(c) 3 nonprofit volunteer organization and is a member of the Association of Junior Leagues International (AJLI). It has been the driving force behind the kinds of initiatives and institutions that make our community a healthier, more vital place to live. Throughout its history, JLLA has developed, supported, and launched more than 100 projects into the community — making a measurable, positive impact on the welfare of greater Los Angeles children and their families. Junior League members, reflecting a wide range of backgrounds, interests, and professional pursuits, work together to identify unmet needs, forge effective coalitions, and work for change. Time and time again, the Junior League is among the first organizations to step up to the plate and tackle a community’s biggest challenges.
If you would like more information, check out our website, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or contact recruitment@jlla.org.
Anika Jackson
Anika PR
+ + +1 310-567-0038
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn