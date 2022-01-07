Greenify The Planet Launch: Goal to Reduce Carbon Emissions By 1 Million Tonnes in 2022
Greenify The Planet is a new platform where environmentally focused businesses can connect with like-minded customers.LONDON, CITY OF LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Greenify The Planet is a new platform that has launched that is investing in, and contributing towards carbon reducing technologies and innovation.
They fund this via the Greenify The Planet business platform. The platform is designed to promote and support businesses around the globe that provide environmentally friendly products, or are reducing their carbon footprint through technology or sustainable carbon offset programs. It provides a medium by which they can publish content such as articles, videos, podcasts and photos linked to the green initiatives they are undertaking and to promote their products an services.
The platform will give individuals the ability to search for environmentally conscious businesses across a range of industries and products so they can transact with companies that are serious about the long-term future of the planet.
They are encouraging businesses serious about the long term health of the planet to register on the platform. For every new business sign up, they will purchase 1 tonne of carbon offsets through VCS and QAS accredited partners and will do this annual at each renewal.
Individuals can also sign up to be an official supporter of Greenify The Planet, with 100% of revenue from supporters going towards carbon reducing projects via accredited partners.
When you list your business or become a supporter of Greenify The Planet, your membership fee is pooled and used to support a range of accredited green technology or projects that reduce carbon emissions around the globe. Below are some of the programs they are currently committed to supporting via their phase 1 goal of reducing carbon emissions by 1 million tonnes annually. As they grow, they will continue to expand the projects that they support across the globe through accredited partners.
Negros Island Solar Power Project - Philippines
UK Plant A Tree - Protect A Tree Program
Uruguay Wind Power Project
Breathing Space Improved Cooking Stove Program - India
The Greenify The Planet platform will continue to release valuable content related to carbon emission reduction strategies for businesses and how to reduce your carbon footprint as an individual.
