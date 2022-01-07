Maine State Police are investigating the report of a missing person. 38-year-old Jennifer Myrand of Greene was last seen at her mother’s house in Belgrade on January 1, 2022, at 7:00 a.m. It is believed that Jennifer left the residence sometime between 7:00 a.m. and 9:30 p.m. She has not been located and family and friends have not heard from her since January 1st.

Jennifer is known to frequent the Greene/Androscoggin County area. She is a white female, 5’5”, 135 lbs. with brown hair and hazel eyes. A photo of Jennifer is attached.

If anyone sees Jennifer or has any information about her whereabouts please contact Trooper Blake Conrad at 207.624.7076 Ext. 9