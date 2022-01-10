Cantor’s Driving School Adds Instructors and Vehicles in Los Angeles County and Southeast Ventura County, California

Cantor's Driving School Driver Training Car Cantor's Driving School Service Area Map for LA County and Southeast Ventura County, CA Cantor's Driving School California logo

Cantor’s Driving School expands operations in LA County and Southeast Ventura County, CA, adding new training vehicles and additional driving instructors.

We continue to grow in Southern California because of the strong demand for the high quality driving lessons we provide.” — Frank Cantor

WOODLAND HILLS, CA, USA, January 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cantor’s Driving School announces that it has expanded its driver training operations Los Angeles County and Southeast Ventura County in Southern California. Cantor's Driving School has now hired additional new driving instructors; both male and female instructors have always been available in this area. Cantor’s Driving School also purchased and put into service more new driver training cars. Cantor's Driving School continually upgrades its vehicles to the latest models so that driving students have the best and safest cars for driving lessons in the Southern California.

“We continue to grow in Southern California because of the strong demand for the high quality driving lessons we provide,” said owner Frank Cantor.

Cantor's Driving School offers driver training in a large portion of Southern California, including a large part of Los Angeles County and the southeast portion of Ventura County. On Cantor’s Driving School’s color-coded service area map, the West Los Angeles County/Southeast Ventura County service area is outlined in blue, the Central/West/South LA County service area is outlined in purple, and the East LA County service area is outlined in gray.

Current rates for driving lessons and economical packages of multiple driving lessons are shown on the Driver Training Packages page on the Cantor's Driving School website. Online ordering and online scheduling make it quick and convenient to purchase driving lessons and schedule lessons.

In addition to the driving lessons, Cantor’s Driving School offers four online driver's education courses that can be taken by any California driver. One is the online 30-hour California Driver Education course that is mandatory for prospective new drivers between the ages of 15½ and 17½. This 30-hour California DMV-licensed driver education online course is the first step in the process of earning a driver's license.

About Cantor’s Driving School

Founded in 1976, Cantor’s Driving School is one of the longest continually operated driver training schools in the nation. Over 50,000 drivers have learned to drive with Cantor’s Driving School. Cantor’s Driving School is a California DMV state-certified d driving school and a member of the Driving School Association of the Americas. Cantor’s Driving School offers driving lessons for teens and adults. All lessons are private, one-on-one, behind-the-wheel driving lessons, offered 7 days a week. Door-to-door service is provided - pick-up and drop-off at school, home or work. Money-saving packages of multiple driving lessons are available along with single lessons. Online payment and online scheduling is available. Fully licensed, insured, and bonded, Cantor's Driving School employs expert driving instructors that are certified by the California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) and trained to teach good driving skills and instill good driving habits for life. Male and female instructors are available

For more information or to inquire about driving lessons, please call 310-910-9070 or visit the Cantor’s Driving School website at https://www.CantorsDrivingSchoolCA.com.