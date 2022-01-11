NEXCOM’s Compact ATC 3530 with NVIDIA® Jetson Xavier™ NX Delivers IP67 Protection to In-Vehicle AI Edge Computing
Powering Next Generation Smart City Tech and Accurate AI Video Recognition the NEXCOM ATC 3530 Provides Big Performance in a Small Package
Powering accurate AI-recognition tools hinges on the resolution of the video input. Simply put, the higher the quality, the more accurately the AI can “see” what it needs to see.”FREMONT, CA, USA, January 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NEXCOM, a leading global supplier of intelligent in-vehicle computers, announced today release of the NEXCOM ATC 3530 with NVIDIA® Jetson Xavier™ NX, a powerful edge computing device that balances power savings and onboard processing power on a single space-saving SoM. The rugged and compact NEXCOM ATC 3530 is the ideal tool for powering demanding applications that require a combination of AI processing power and robust hardware in harsh environments. The NVIDIA® Jetson Xavier™ NX SoM, combined with a low-power, fanless, dustproof, and waterproof design helps bring AI-powered in-vehicle applications to fruition.
Part of the NVIDIA® Jetson™ series, the Jetson Xavier™ opens the door to powerful edge computing without the overhead of power-hungry GPU add-on cards. NEXCOM’s ATC 3530 harnesses that power, combining in-vehicle functionality with artificial intelligence (AI)-aided recognition computing within a compact, fanless and embedded system that is ready for vehicle-to-everything (V2X) inference workloads. Smart city applications include:
• Waterproof and dustproof AI-powered IoT gateways, with quick installation and easy maintenance, providing AI inference without add-on cards
• In-vehicle OHV AI Edge recognition ANPR, car recognition, and other pattern recognition, low-speed autonomous machines, telematics and
positioning, and IGN control
• AI-powered traffic sign control in an all-in-one embedded system, suitable for installation in roadside cabinets
• Factory automation and machine vision multiple camera support with low power for autonomous trucks and robots, auto-inspection, AGVs and AMRs
The robust and AI-ready NEXCOM ATC 3530 has an NVIDIA® Jetson Xavier™ NX SoM, with 384 NVIDIA CUDA® Cores, 48 Tensor Cores, 6 Carmel ARM CPUs, and two NVIDIA® Deep Learning Accelerators (NVDLA) engines. Delivering 21 TOPS, it is ideal for high-performance computing and AI applications, making the ATC 3530 the perfect tool for implementing V2X to power smart city features. In collaboration with other technology, such as M-to-M, X2X, AIoT gateways and nodes, and cloud-edge AI over mesh wireless, the ATC 3530 is a high-powered partner. For instance, in industrial embedded systems, the Xavier NX provides a long life cycle, past 2026. The ATC 3530 is compact enough for installation in confined spaces and rated IP67, certifying its protection against dust and water. Together, these features make it ideal for AI-aided in-vehicle applications.
“Powering accurate AI-recognition tools hinges on the resolution of the video input. Simply put, the higher the quality, the more accurately the AI can “see” what it needs to see,” said Peter Yang, President of NEXCOM. “The ATC 3530 provides two different video capture technologies – Ethernet package IP CAM and MIPI SerDes – powering the future of smart city video technology tools.”
The ATC 3530 provides video support up to 16x the 1080p30 decoder power, which equates to 16 IP cameras with a resolution of 1080p at 30 frames per second. Four GbE PoE connectors on the ATC 3530-IP7-4C support up to four 4k2k IP cameras. Video streams are encoded at the camera end, and the ATC 3530 provides a powerful hardware decoder capable of decoding all four encoded video streams at the same time. In addition, the four MIPI connectors on the ATC 3530-IP7-4M support four MIPI cameras with notable improvements over traditional MIPI.
Features
• AI Edge in-vehicle computer
• 4-Ch MIPI SerDes, 1080p60/4Kp30 over 15m cable (ATC 3530-IP7-4M)
• Built-in NVIDIA® Jetson Xavier™ NX SOM, up to 21 TOPS compute
• 4-port GbE PoE+ for IP CAM/LiDAR sensors (ATC 3530-IP7-4C)
• HEVC/H.265 hardware CODEC, 32 x 1080p30 computing power
• Wide range operating temperature of -30 to ~70°C
• A rugged, fanless design with IP67 rating
• NEXCOM Aided Linux (NAL) OS w/ JetPack4.5 integrated
• Expansible for LTE/5G NR & Wi-Fi 5/6
• 9~36V DC-in with ignition control & OCP/OVP
• CE/FCC, UKCA, Emark certified
About NEXCOM
Founded in 1992, NEXCOM integrates its capabilities and operates eight global businesses, which are Industrial Mesh, Intelligent Platform @ Smart City, Intelligent Video Security, Mobile Computing Solutions, Medical and Healthcare Informatics, Network and Communication Solutions, Smart Manufacturing, and Open Robotics and Machinery. This strategic deployment enables NEXCOM to offer time-to-market, time-to-solution products and services without compromising cost.
