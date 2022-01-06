SB805 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Sporting Heritage, Small Business and Rural Issues - 2022-01-06
WISCONSIN, January 6 - An Act to repeal 32.015, 61.34 (3) (b), 62.22 (1) (b) and 62.23 (17) (am); to renumber and amend 61.34 (3) (a) and 62.22 (1) (a); and to amend 23.09 (2) (d) (intro.), 27.01 (2) (a), 27.019 (10), 27.05 (3), 27.065 (1) (a), 27.08 (2) (b), 27.08 (2) (c), 32.51 (1) (intro.), 59.52 (6) (a), 60.782 (2) (d), 62.23 (17) (a) (intro.), 85.09 (2) (a) and 990.01 (2) of the statutes; Relating to: condemnation authority for recreational trails. (FE)
