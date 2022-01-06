Submit Release
AB537 in Asm: Representatives Dittrich and Moses added as coauthors - 2022-01-06

WISCONSIN, January 6 - An Act to repeal 971.16 (1); to renumber and amend 455.03; to amend 16.417 (1) (e) 4., 48.375 (2) (c), 48.375 (4) (b) 1m., 49.45 (30f), 49.45 (30j) (a) 1., 50.06 (4), 51.03 (6) (a), 51.15 (2) (c), 146.34 (1) (i), 146.81 (1) (h), 146.997 (1) (d) 10., 155.01 (1g) (a), 155.01 (7), 165.77 (1) (a), 244.09 (3) (a), 252.14 (1) (ar) 6., 440.03 (13) (b) (intro.), 440.03 (13) (c), 440.15, 446.01 (1v) (L), 450.10 (3) (a) 9., chapter 455 (title), 455.01 (intro.), 455.02 (2m) (intro.), 455.02 (2m) (f), 455.02 (2m) (p), 455.03 (title), 455.06 (1) (a) and (2), 455.09 (1) (intro.), 455.09 (1) (c), 455.09 (1) (d), 455.09 (1) (g), 455.09 (3), 455.11, 457.02 (3), 632.89 (1) (e) 3., 905.04 (1) (e), 939.615 (6) (e) and 971.17 (7) (c); to repeal and recreate 302.384 (1m); and to create 14.89, 440.03 (11m) (c) 2s., subchapter I (title) of chapter 455 [precedes 455.01], 455.01 (1), 455.01 (2m), 455.01 (3r), 455.01 (9), 455.03 (2), 455.03 (3), subchapter II of chapter 455 [precedes 455.50], 455.51 and 990.01 (31m) of the statutes; Relating to: ratification of the Psychology Interjurisdictional Compact. (FE)

