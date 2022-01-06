AG Derek Schmidt and KBI announce National Missing Children’s Day poster contest

KANSAS, January 6 - TOPEKA – (January 6, 2022) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is accepting entries for the 2022 Missing Children’s Day poster contest, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced today.

All Kansas fifth grade students, from public, private, or home schools, are invited to create and submit artwork that represents the contest theme “Bringing Our Missing Children Home.” The artwork must be original, handcrafted, 8 ½ x 14 inches in size, and contain the words “Bringing Our Missing Children Home.”

In 1983, President Ronald Reagan proclaimed May 25 as National Missing Children’s Day. The annual national poster contest sponsored by the U.S. Department of Justice Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention creates an opportunity for schools, law enforcement and child advocates to discuss the issue of missing and/or exploited children with youth, parents and guardians and to promote child safety.

“This contest creates awareness for the children who are missing, while also providing parents and teachers an opportunity to talk to kids about what to do if they’re approached by strangers,” Schmidt said.

KBI Director Kirk Thompson added, “While this contest is for fifth graders, we know how important it is for parents to take time to discuss appropriate safety measures with each of their children.”

The winner’s poster will also represent Kansas in the national contest. The national poster contest winner, along with his or her parents and teacher, will be eligible for a trip to Washington, D.C., to participate in the National Missing Children’s Day ceremony in May 2022.

Entries must be received by February 18. Complete contest rules and application forms are available at https://bit.ly/31sbeXN.

Kansas has been participating in the annual “Bringing Our Missing Children Home” poster contest since 2008. In 2021, Kansas fifth-grader Heidy Perez Veleta of Sunnyside Elementary in Dodge City was the state and national contest winner. Heidy’s winning poster can be viewed at https://bit.ly/32HgGmF.