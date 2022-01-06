Submit Release
Governor Ricketts to President Biden: Stop Using Tragedy to Score Political Points

The right to peacefully protest is at the foundation of our free society. It’s one of the core freedoms that distinguishes our great nation from oppressive regimes around the world. Shame on anyone who uses a peaceful protest as an opportunity to riot, cause destruction, and bring harm to others. It’s unacceptable, and we should prosecute those who break the law and hold them accountable.

 

This applies to those who broke the law and caused destruction on January 6, 2021 – just as much as it applies to those who broke the law and caused destruction in cities around America in the summer of 2020 in the wake of George Floyd’s murder.

 

We don’t blame all Black Lives Matter supporters for the hundreds of millions of dollars of property damage, dozens of assaults on officers, and hundreds of ruined livelihoods that stemmed from largely peaceful protests. Why are our politicians and news organizations doing so with last January’s Stop the Steal supporters?

 

President Biden and Vice President Harris chose today to compare the Stop the Steal protests to the day of infamy at Pearl Harbor and likened the protestors to the terrorists who killed thousands of Americans on 9/11. I cannot begin to tell you how inappropriate, irresponsible, and outright offensive this is.

 

Rational Americans, from all points of view and political persuasions, will see right through this and find it disgusting. President Biden’s decision to use his bully pulpit to unnecessarily divide Americans for the sake of scoring political points is shameful.

