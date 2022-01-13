Discounted HERS Energy Modeling Online Course and Certification Now Available

Sharla Riead Holding RESNET 2019-2020 Energy Training Video Awards

The Residential Energy Services Network (RESNET) has implemented the HERS Modeler certification to improve residential energy modeling skills & practices.

Proper energy modeling to produce energy efficient & sustainable residences is vitally important & our award-winning online on-demand courses make educational opportunities available for everyone.” — Sharla Riead, Award Winning Instructor

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI, USA, January 13, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- EnergySmart Institute now offers the HERS* Modeler course and certification in an online, on-demand format that allows new students and seasoned residential energy professionals to undertake their lessons at a comfortable pace. EnergySmart Institute has won multiple awards for their online training courses, including the 'Best of Show' award, from the annual Residential Energy Services Network ( RESNET ) conferences.The ability to produce accurate and reliable energy models of all types of residential buildings is a stated goal of RESNET. Basically, to produce a comprehensive energy model of any type of residential structure requires that all components of that structure be evaluated correctly. This means that many items must be taken into account such as size of building, type of construction, amounts of insulation, orientation of building, number & size of doors & windows, efficiency of heating, cooling & water heating equipment plus other features.After an accurate energy model is developed then different scenarios can be tested to determine if certain improvements, such as the addition of a solar energy system, will pay for themselves. If the residential energy model is created and approved by a certified home energy (HERS) rater then special financing automatically becomes available through an energy mortgage offered by secondary mortgage markets such as Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, Veteran's Administration (VA) and FHA/HUD.It is important that residential energy professionals have the requisite educational knowledge, field experience, awareness of energy alternatives, and understanding of applicable energy codes to be able to produce viable energy models.There is a $100 discount for the HERS Modeler online on-demand course available for a limited time. Please click on the links shown in the first paragraph of this article for more information.EnergySmart Institute is an online training subsidiary of Hathmore Technologies, LLC - (Woman-Owned Enterprise-WBE & Disadvantaged Business Enterprise-DBE)*HERS: Home Energy Rating Systems - More information available at: RESNET.us

Do You Need A HERS Rating - RESNET Conference Best of Show Video for Exemplary Video Production of Online Training Videos