Lao PM’s visit to enhance bilateral partnership in 2022: Vietnamese Ambassador

VIETNAM, January 6 -

Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos Nguyễn Bá Hùng during the interview with Vietnam News Agency. — VNA/VNS Photo

VIENTIANNE — The upcoming Việt Nam visit by Lao Prime Minister Phankham Viphavanh during January 8-10, the first by the Lao leader in his position, will help reinforce the bilateral ties and create motivation for their comprehensive partnership in 2022, Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos Nguyễn Bá Hùng has said.

Speaking to Vietnam News Agency on the occasion of the visit, the diplomat said the visit shows the neighbouring country’s consistent foreign policy as well as the determination of both sides in further promoting the bilateral special ties and the joint statement issued last June.

He noted that the special and unique relationship between Việt Nam and Laos has been growing despite the impacts of COVID-19, with deepened ties in politics, security-defence, economy, science-technology, culture, education-training. Two-way trade rose about 14 per cent in 2021, he added.

The diplomat noted that 2021 also saw a robust expansion of relationships among Party, National Assembly agencies, ministries, sectors and localities of both sides, along with effective cooperation in COVID-19 prevention and control as well as close coordination at regional and international forums, especially the ASEAN and Mekong Sub-Region cooperation mechanisms.

The three-day visit manifests the loyal friendship and the one-of-a-kind relationship between Việt Nam and Laos, said the ambassador. Amid the negative impacts of the pandemic in both countries, the trip strongly affirms support and manifests a high level of priority that the two countries give to each other, proving their sincere sentiments and close collaboration to overcome difficulties and walk together on the development path, he stated.

Ambassador Hùng held that major objectives of the visit include sharing ideas on regional and international issues of common concern and seeking solutions to challenges in the new situation, contributing to peace, security, stability and development in the region and the world.

During the visit, Vietnamese and Lao PMs will co-chair the 44th meeting of the Việt Nam-Laos Joint Committee. This is a chance for both sides to get a better understanding of each other’s socio-economic situation, development orientations and external policies. They will seek breakthrough measures to continue making bilateral ties deeper, more practical and effective.

The visit is also the opening of the “Việt Nam-Laos, Laos-Việt Nam Friendship and Solidarity Year 2022” on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of the bilateral diplomatic relations and 45 years of the Việt Nam-Laos Treaty of Amity and Cooperation.

The Governments, ministries, sectors and localities of both sides will continue to coordinate closely to effectively implement the high-level agreements between the two countries, especially the agreement on bilateral cooperation in the 2021-25 period and the Việt Nam-Laos strategic cooperation agreement for 2021-30, he said.

Ambassador Hùng held that with Laos’ efforts to improve the business environment and bring its products to the 100-million-strong Vietnamese market and to the whole world through Vietnamese seaports, economic cooperation between the two countries is expected to thrive, benefiting both peoples.

Regarding measures for both sides to further promote their long-standing special ties, the diplomat said that the two countries should continue working together and enhancing the effectiveness of their partnership.

Việt Nam and Laos should focus on further deepening their political relations, effectively implementing their high-level agreements, enhancing the efficiency of current cooperation mechanisms, and continuing to raise awareness of the special Việt Nam-Laos ties among their peoples, he said.

They should expand the economic partnership by broadening their transport connections within the East-West Corridor, designing special policies to facilitate business cooperation and dealing with obstacles in the field, while working closely together to develop human resources to meet the development demands of both sides. — VNS