German medical professor honoured with Việt Nam’s friendship order

VIETNAM, January 6 -

Professor Horst Klinkmann received Việt Nam's Order of Friendship from Vietnamese Ambassador to Germany Nguyễn Minh Vũ in a ceremony on Wednesday. — VNA/VNS Photo Mạnh Hùng

BERLIN — German medical professor Horst Klinkmann has been decorated with an Order of Friendship in recognition of his remarkable contributions to Việt Nam’s healthcare sector and bilateral relations.

On behalf of the President of Việt Nam, Ambassador Nguyễn Minh Vũ presented the country’s highest award for foreigners to the 87-year-old in a ceremony held at the Vietnamese embassy in Berlin on Wednesday.

The diplomat showed his gratitude towards Klinkmann for his tireless contributions to Việt Nam and bilateral ties.

Throughout his life, the German professor has dedicated himself to saving people’s lives and constantly nurturing the Việt Nam-Germany partnership in not only health care but also the economy, culture, sports and education, he said.

Klinkmann expressed his pride at the honour and recognition from the State of Việt Nam, saying he expected the friendship and partnership between the two peoples to expand in the future.

He said he was impressed with the Vietnamese people’s desire for independence, which motivated him and his companions to work together to promote friendship with and provide support to Việt Nam.

Klinkmann serves as the senior consultant and ambassador for the health economy at the Federal State Mecklenburg-Vorpommern and is the co-founder of BioCon Valley company.

A student and then a lecturer at the University of Rostock, one of the oldest universities in Germany, Klinkmann provided active support for the first Vietnamese medical students in the university after the restoration of peace in Việt Nam in 1954.

Klinkmann has helped promote Việt Nam-Germany links in education and medicine, reflected by the establishment of the Việt Đức Friendship Hospital and Nghệ An’s Vinh General Hospital, and delivered much-needed medical supplies and medicines to Việt Nam when the country was mired in economic difficulties and suffering from a serious shortage due to blockades and embargos.

He also helped Việt Nam in training efforts as well as material and equipment support in the field of dialysis. — VNS