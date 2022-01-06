DHHL News Release: Overnight Concrete Pouring for New Anahola Water Tank

(Anahola, Kauaʻi) – The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands (DHHL), through its contractor Kiewit Infrastructure West Co., will conduct a concrete pour for its new Anahola Water Tank this weekend.

Work is scheduled to begin at 11:00 p.m. on Friday, January 7, 2022 and will run through 7:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 8, 2022, weather permitting. Area residents should expect construction noise and slightly slower traffic conditions during the scheduled construction period.

All night work activities will comply with HAR Title 11, Chapter 46, paragraph 11-46-4 set forth by the Department of Health.

For more information, call (808) 620-9500.

