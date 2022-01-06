Northbound I-79 Neville Island Bridge Restrictions Saturday in Allegheny County

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing northbound lane restrictions at the I-79 Neville Island Bridge in Glenfield Borough and Robinson and Neville townships, Allegheny County, will occur Saturday, January 8 weather permitting.

Northbound Interstate 79 will be reduced to a single-lane of traffic from 6 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday between the Route 51 Coraopolis/McKees Rocks (Exit 64) and Route 65 Emsworth/Sewickley (Exit 66) interchanges. Crews will conduct paint containment removal work. No restrictions will occur in the southbound direction.

Motorists should expect delays during peak travel times.

The $43 million I-79 Neville Island Bridge Rehabilitation Project includes structural steel repairs, full structure painting, bearing and deck joint replacements, deck repairs and overlays, bridge barrier repair, substructure concrete work and drainage improvements. The project also includes concrete roadway reconstruction, guide rail replacement and preservation work on four sign structures. Additionally, preservation work will occur on the I-79 bridge over Deer Run Road, north of the Neville Island Bridge. Motorists will see ramp closures and single-lane and shoulder closures in each direction on I-79 during daylight off-peak and overnight hours. Other traffic impacts include four southbound weekend closures in 2022. The overall project is expected to be completed in the summer of 2023.

The Trumbull Corporation is the prime contractor.

To help keep motorists informed as work progresses, PennDOT has created an email distribution list for the I-79 Neville Island Bridge rehabilitation including traffic advisories and construction updates. Enroll by sending email addresses to stcowan@pa.gov. Please write “Subscribe – I-79” in the subject line.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

