Telephone conversation with President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev

TAJIKISTAN, January 6 - On January 6, 2022, a telephone conversation took place between the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon and the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

The heads of state discussed the implementation of the agreements reached in a bilateral format, and exchanged views on regional and international issues.

The leaders of the two states discussed the evolving situation in the Republic of Kazakhstan and expressed the hope that calm and law and order will be restored as soon as possible.

Emomali Rahmon and Shavkat Mirziyoyev stressed their readiness to strengthen interaction aimed at ensuring regional peace, security and stability.