VIDEO RELEASE: On Senate Floor, Carper Speaks on the Anniversary of the January 6th Insurrection

DELAWARE, January 6

WASHINGTON D.C.—U.S. Senator Tom Carper (D-Del.) spoke on the Senate floor yesterday ahead of the anniversary of the January 6th insurrection. Carper recalled the heroic efforts of countless Capitol Police officers, like Officer Eugene Goodman, who risked their lives in defense of the Capitol. Carper also called for the bipartisan House Select Committee to complete its investigation into the attack so the American people know the full truth, and to ensure it can never happen again.

“January 6th was far from a random event. It was a premeditated, coordinated, and—in the end—violent effort to overturn an election,” said Carper. “The bipartisan House Select Committee must finish its important work that it’s begun, and provide us with the facts of that day and the days that preceded it. Armed with those facts, many of us who served in this Congress must make sure that the American people know the truth, and that everyone responsible for the plotting, for the planning, for the execution of an attempt to overturn an election in the United States of America is held accountable to the fullest extent of the law. Our democracy demands no less.”

Senator Carper was in the Senate chamber on January 6, 2021 when a violent mob descended upon the Capitol. Carper supported the House of Representatives vote to impeach former President Trump, and subsequently voted to convict the former President for his role in provoking the deadly insurrection.

