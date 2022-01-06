MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries:

Monday, December 27, 2021 to Monday, January 3, 2021

(Washington, D.C.) – Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to investigate and recover illegal firearms in Washington D.C. through intelligence-based policing to identify, interdict, and interrupt armed violent offenders within the District. In addition to our patrol officers, members from several of MPD’s specialized units work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, December 27, 2021, through Monday, January 3, 2021, MPD detectives and officers recovered 81 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Monday, December 27, 2021

A Smith & Wesson SD9VE 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2400 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Marcquael Chambers, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Receiving Stolen Property, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-188-301

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 500 block of New York Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 21-188-487

Tuesday, December 28, 2021

A Smith & Wesson M&P Shield .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1800 block of Benning Road, Northeast. CCN: 21-184-244

A Glock 30S .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1100 block of Howard Road, Southeast. CCN: 21-188-928

A Taurus the Judge revolver was recovered in the 1800 block of Benning Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 52-year-old Fatima Gray, of Northeast, D.C., for Possession of an Unregistered Firearm and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 21-189-936

A Taurus 44 Special .44 caliber revolver was recovered in the Unit block of Channing Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 41-year-old Darryl William Cunningham, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana while Armed, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 21-189-086

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1000 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 23-year-old Joshua Chidera Orji Nwabeke, of Owings Mill, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Receiving Stolen Property, Threats to do Bodily Harm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-189-091

A Taurus SAR 9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1800 block of H Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Kaisser Saddiq Cofield, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-189-131

A Springfield Armory XD9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3600 block of Horner Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old Daron Joseph Cottingham, of Northeast, D.C., for Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle while Armed, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-189-133

A Colt Detective Special .38 caliber revolver and a 12 gauge shotgun (both pictured below) were recovered in the 1800 block of 29th Street, Southeast. CCN: 21-189-136

A Smith & Wesson SD9VE 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1200 block of Jefferson Street, Northwest. CCN: 21-189-141

A Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 3500 block of Stanton Road, Southeast. CCN: 21-189-217

A Sig Sauer P220 Elite .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1100 block of 22nd Street, Northwest. CCN: 21-189-251

Wednesday, December 29, 2021

A Glock 45 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 900 block of Eye Street, Northwest. CCN: 21-189-379

A Ruger Security-9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 300 block of 50th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old Guy Cummings, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License – Gun Free Zone, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Consumption of Marijuana in a Public Space Prohibited, Felon in Possession, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-189-486

A Glock 26 9mm caliber handgun and a .40 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun (both pictured below) were recovered in the 3400 block of 22nd Street, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 35-year-old Robert Vernon Barbett, of Southeast, D.C., and 28-year-old Tavon Quincy Townes, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Consumption of Marijuana in a Public Space Prohibited, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm. CCN: 21-189-524

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun and a Kimber Micro .380 caliber handgun were recovered in the 1300 block of Childress Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 23-year-old Carlos Price, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Felon in Possession, Assault on a Police Officer while Armed, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-189-656

A .40 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 3300 block of Stanton Road, Southeast. CCN: 21-189-660

Thursday, December 30, 2021

A Taurus T709 Slim 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 200 block of C Street, Southeast. CCN: 21-190-010

A Smith & Wesson MP9 Shield 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 1500 block of Benning Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 28-year-old Enok Griffith, of Northeast, DC, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Felon in Possession, and Receiving Stolen Property. CCN: 21-190-014

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun and a Smith & Wesson MSP45 .45 caliber handgun were recovered in the 200 block of 51st Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 42-year-old Raymond Langley Mercer, of Oxon Hill, MD, for Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, National Firearms Act, Felon in Possession, and Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol. CCN: 21-190-037

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 600 block of T Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Nathan Allen Martin, of Suffolk, VA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-190-104

A Llama Micro MA 380 .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 200 block of 37th Place, Southeast. CCN: 21-190-180

Friday, December 31, 2021

A Glock 23 9mm caliber handgun was recovered Unit block of MacDill Boulevard, Southwest. CCN: 21-190-358

A Glock 29 10mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2400 block of Elvans Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 29-year-old Tarik Walker, of Southeast, DC, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Resisting Arrest, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-190-438

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2400 block of Wagner Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Darius Shuler, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-190-467

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 600 block of Mellon Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Marx Jackson, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Felon in Possession, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-190-473

A Smith & Wesson M&P Shield 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2400 block of Wagner Street, Southeast. CCN: 21-190-480

A Colt 1911 .45 caliber handgun, a Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun, and a 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun were recovered in the 3500 block of Stanton Road, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 19-year-old Kendall Surratt, of Suitland, MD, 20-year-old Anthony Tyree Bias, of Accokeek, MD, and 19-year-old Amonte Keshawn Wood, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-190-535

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 4600 block of Hillside Road, Southeast. CCN: 21-190-552

A Ruger 57 5.7x28 caliber handgun was recovered in the 3400 block of C Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 38-year-old Kenneth Craven Bellamy, II, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-190-570

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 300 block of Anacostia, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old Marquies Dahsawn Hughes, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-190-575

A .556 caliber “Ghost Gun” assault rifle was recovered in the 4600 block of South Capitol Street, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old Christopher Light, of Southwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-190-584

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun and a Glock 19x 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 3700 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast. CCN: 21-190-586

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 5500 block of Central Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Devon Allen, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Counterfeit, National Firearms Act, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-190-607

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun, a Crosman Arms PSM44 4.5mm caliber BB gun, and a Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun were recovered in the 1100 block of Rhode Island Avenue, Northwest. The following people were arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., 16-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., 16-year-old male juvenile, of Southwest, D.C., and 17-year-old male juvenile, of Temple Hills, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of a BB gun, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, National Firearms Act, Possession of a Prohibited Weapon, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Carjacking, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-190-614

A .40 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun, a Glock 43x 9mm caliber handgun, a Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun, and a Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 1300 block of 2nd Street, Northeast. The following people were arrested: 16-year-old female juvenile, of Northwest, D.C., and a 16-year-old male juvenile, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-190-630

A .40 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 4200 block of 4th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old Johna Barber, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, National Firearms Act, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 20-190-641

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1400 block of North Capitol Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 41-year-old Delvin Lerae Rogers, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-190-646

Saturday, January 1, 2022

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 2000 block of Savannah Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 32-year-old Ivan William Hawthorne, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-000-006

A Taurus G2C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4900 block of C Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 38-year-old Michael Kwame Douglass, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-000-007

A Taurus 627 .357 caliber handgun and a Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun were recovered in the 3300 block of 13th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 33-year-old Tyran Antonio Baker, of Southwest, D.C., for Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-000-008

A .223 caliber assault rifle pistol and a .223 caliber assault rifle were recovered in the 5000 block of Bass Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 39-year-old Perry Morton, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Carrying a Rifle or Shotgun outside a Home or Business, Fugitive from Justice, Resisting Arrest, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of an Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-000-012

A Rossi 38 Special .38 caliber revolver was recovered in the 1500 block of Butler Street, Southeast. CCN: 22-000-019

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1100 block of 19th Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 30-year-old James Cotton, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-000-020

A Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1900 block of Rosedale Street, Northeast. The following people were arrested: 28-year-old Philip Butler, of Southeast, D.C., and 28-year-old Stephen Simmons, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-000-036

A SCCY Industries CPX-2 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1900 block of Rosedale Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 32-year-old Stephen Simmons, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, and Unlawful Possession of Ammunition. CCN: 22-000-037

A Mossberg MC1 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1900 19th Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, and Unlawful Possession of Ammunition. CCN: 22-000-060

A CZ 2075 Rami .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 4000 block of 4th Street, Northwest. CCN: 22-000-071

A Smith & Wesson M&P40 Shield .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 300 block of Seaton Place, Northeast. CCN: 22-000-074

A Glock 29 10mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3100 block of Buena Vista Terrace, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 30-year-old Kevon Ennis, District Heights, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License and Possession of Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 22-000-094

A Smith & Wesson SD40VE .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 900 block of O Street, Northwest. CCN: 22-000-096

A Glock 21 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1500 block of L Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Gregory Irving Curry, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and CCN: 22-000-137

A Rossi RS22 .22 caliber revolver, a .223 caliber “Ghost Gun” assault rifle, an Intratec TEC-22 .22 caliber handgun, a “Ghost Gun” handgun, and a Rock River LAR-15 5.56 caliber rifle were recovered in the 20000 block of Savannah Terrace, Southeast. CCN: 22-000-146

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 2000 block of Savannah Terrace, Southeast. CCN: 22-000-147

A Ruger 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2200 block of M Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Jayde Naydeen Dorsey, of Pittsburgh, PA, for Possession of Unregistered Firearm and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 22-000-243

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 800 block of Quincy Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Demetry Ferguson, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-000-518

Sunday, January 2, 2022

A Smith & Wesson MP40 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 5000 block of B Street, Southeast. CCN: 22-000-800

A Ruger LCP .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 3300 block of 6th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Dalanie Sierra Moore, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm, Receiving Stolen Property, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, and Unlawful Possession of Ammunition. CCN: 22-000-934

A Ruger P85 MKII 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4400 block of Quarles Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Zachary Osborne Pollard, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Carrying a Pistol without a License – Gun Free Zone, Felon in Possession, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding, and Unlawful Possession of Ammunition. CCN: 22-000-941

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 600 block of Hamlin Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 36-year-old Nathaniel Robert Garvin, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Resisting Arrest, Felon in Possession, and Unlawful Possession of Ammunition. CCN: 22-000-997

Monday, January 3, 2022

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 2300 block of Good Hope Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Cequon Marshall, Southeast, D.C., for Simple Assault, Threats to do Bodily Harm, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-001-195

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 2400 block of Martin Luther King, Jr., Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old Romeo Dewayne Brown, of Southeast, DC, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Unlawful Possession of Ammunition. CCN: 22-001-321

It is one of MPD’s main goals to safely remove illegal firearms from D.C. streets to reduce crime and the fear of crime in the community. The responsibility to recover firearms falls on the shoulders of all MPD officers. We also thank members of the community for their help in creating safe neighborhoods.

The Metropolitan Police Department also recovers firearms with the assistance of anonymous tips made through MPD’s anonymous tip line. Anyone who has information regarding gun recoveries should call police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, information can be submitted to the TEXT TIP LINE by text messaging 50411. In an effort to incentivize community members to assist law enforcement, any tip information, to include anonymous tips, will be rewarded up to $2,500 for information that leads to the arrest of an individual and seizure of an illegal gun. In addition, the ATF is offering an additional reward of up to $5,000 for the recovery of a “ghost gun” and/or handgun equipped with a conversion device through the end of the year. While previously only tips that led to convictions were rewarded, now information that leads to the arrest and recovery of a firearm will receive reward payments.

