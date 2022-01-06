Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Two-Vehicle Crash In Frederick County

Submit Release
(FREDERICK, MD) – Maryland State Police is investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash that occurred this morning in Frederick County.

At about 10:15 a.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police Frederick Barrack responded to Route 26 at Old Annapolis Road for a report of a crash. According to a preliminary investigation, a Kia Soul that was traveling west on Route 26 crashed into the rear of a pickup truck/trailer combination just west of Old Annapolis Road.

The driver of the Kia, identified as Erika Michelle Torrey, 35, of Thurmont, Maryland, was declared deceased at the scene. No other injuries were reported. Route 26 was closed for the duration of the investigation and traffic was detoured onto Old Liberty Road. Route 26 was reopened at about 1 p.m.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation…

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov

