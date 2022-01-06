Submit Release
Sen. Sandy Crawford’s Capitol Report for the Week of Jan. 3

With the start of the 2022 legislative session, we have a lot to accomplish between now and the middle of May. Most important is passing the state operating budget for the next fiscal year. In fact, this is the only constitutional requirement of the Legislature.

In Missouri’s 200-year history, there have only been 36 women elected to the Missouri Senate. We were fortunate to have 18 past and current senators present at the opening of session, which was in conjunction with the unveiling of the book “You Can, Too!” This book is a compilation of stories from every woman who has ever served in the Missouri Senate and it tells of their unique journey to becoming a legislator. If you would like to purchase a copy, please call 573-514-5453.

Missouri’s female senators, past and present, recognized on first day of session.

Senator Crawford displaying her copy of “You Can, Too.”

I am honored to serve as your senator in the Missouri Senate. If, at any time, you have questions, concerns or ideas regarding state government, please feel free to contact me at (573) 751-8793 or Sandy.Crawford@senate.mo.gov.

