USA Mutuals All Seasons Fund is Top 1% for 3 YR period ending 12/31/2021 in Morningstar's Equity Market Neutral Category
EINPresswire.com/ -- The USA Mutuals All Seasons Fund (symbol: UNAVX) was designated a 5-star Fund in Morningstar’s Equity Market Neutral Category and the top 1% (out 39 Equity Market Neutral funds) from the period January 1, 2018 to December 31, 2021.
Morningstar uses three steps to calculate this rating:
1) Total Return: Calculate monthly total returns for the fund. Do an additional adjustment for tax-advantaged dividends where appropriate.
2) Morningstar Return: Calculate or collect monthly total returns for the appropriate risk-free rate. Adjust returns for the risk-free rate to get Morningstar Return.
3) Morningstar Risk-Adjusted Return: Adjust Morningstar Return for risk to get MRAR. Morningstar Risk is then calculated as the difference between Morningstar Return and Morningstar Risk-Adjusted Return.
"I am proud of what my team has accomplished. Since taking over management, our focus is to use our rigorous approach to financial analysis to offer us the best opportunity to being a top-rated fund. Our clients deserve that," stated Paul Strehle, President and Portfolio Manager. "We've been disciplined in applying our systematic process and we believe this steadfast approach can serve investors well throughout economic cycles."
The Fund seeks capital appreciation and capital preservation with lower volatility throughout market cycles – highly correlated with the Standard & Poor’s (“S&P”) 500® Index in bull markets, and less or negatively correlated in bear markets.
Visit our website for more information and how to invest: The All Seasons Fund (symbol: UNAVX)
____________________
IMPORTANT RISK INFORMATION:
Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus or summary prospectus with this and other information about the Fund, please call 1-800-MUTUALS or visit our website at www.USAMutuals.com. Read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before investing.
Past performance does not guarantee future results. The performance data quoted represents past performance and current returns may be lower or higher. Share prices and investment returns fluctuate and an investor’s shares may be worth more or less than original cost upon redemption. For performance data as of the most recent month-end please call 1-866-264-8783.
____________________
IMPORTANT DISCLOSURES:
Click here for Prospectus.
The USA Mutuals Funds are distributed by Northern Lights Distributors, LLC.
Northern Lights Distributors, LLC and USA Mutual Advisors, Inc. are not affiliated.
The Fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses must be considered carefully before investing. The statutory and summary prospectuses contain this and other information about the investment company, and they may be obtained by contacting 1.866.264.8783 or going to www.USAMutuals.com. Read it carefully before investing.
Mutual fund investing involves risk; principal loss is possible. The risks associated with an investment in a Fund can increase during times of significant market volatility. Remember, in addition to possibly not achieving your investment goals, you could lose all or a portion of your investment in the Fund over long or even short periods of time. Certain stocks selected for a Fund’s portfolio may decline in value more than the overall stock market. Investments are subject to market risk, which may cause the value of the Fund’s investment to decline. Common stocks are susceptible to general stock market fluctuations and to volatile increases and decreases in value as market confidence in and perceptions of their issuers change. Investment strategies employed for a Fund may not result in an increase in the value of your investment or in overall performance equal to other investments. The Funds may use leverage, invest in derivatives and sell securities short. Leveraging may exaggerate the effect on net asset value of any increase or decrease in the market value of a Fund’s portfolio. Investing in derivatives may subject the Fund to losses if the derivatives do not perform as expected. Short sales involve selling a security that a Fund borrows and does not own. Short sales carry significant risk, including the risk of loss if the value of a security sold short increases prior to the scheduled delivery date, since a Fund must pay more for the security than it has received from the purchaser in the short sale. Futures contracts are subject to the same risks as the underlying investments that they represent, but also may involve risks different from, and possibly greater than, the risks associated with investing directly in the underlying investments. The Funds may invest in foreign securities which involve greater volatility and political, economic, and currency risks and differences in accounting methods. This risk increases with emerging markets. Small and mid-size companies involve additional risks such as limited liquidity and greater volatility.
“The Morningstar Rating for funds, or "star rating", is calculated for managed products (including mutual funds, variable annuity and variable life subaccounts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and separate accounts) with at least a three-year history. Exchange-traded funds and open-ended mutual funds are considered a single population for comparative purposes. It is calculated based on a Morningstar Risk-Adjusted Return measure that accounts for variation in a managed product's monthly excess performance, placing more emphasis on downward variations and rewarding consistent performance. The top 10% of products in each product category receive 5 stars, the next 22.5% receive 4 stars, the next 35% receive 3 stars, the next 22.5% receive 2 stars, and the bottom 10% receive 1 star. The Overall Morningstar Rating for a managed product is derived from a weighted average of the performance figures associated with its three-, five-, and 10-year (if applicable) Morningstar Rating metrics. The weights are: 100% three-year rating for 36-59 months of total returns, 60% five-year rating/40% three-year rating for 60-119 months of total returns, and 50% 10-year rating/30% five-year rating/20% three-year rating for 120 or more months of total returns. While the 10-year overall star rating formula seems to give the most weight to the 10-year period, the most recent three-year period actually has the greatest impact because it is included in all three rating periods.”
6032-NLD-01112022
Shareholder Services
