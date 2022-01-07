Singer-songwriter Cory Driscoll releases a personal yet universally applicable track, "Hope Changes."
Cory Driscoll gets honest about processing and accepting loss with his latest single, “Hope Changes.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cory Driscoll has revealed the second single from his upcoming full length, Eureka Springs (due out in March on Long Jump Records), the Jacksonville-based singer-songwriter’s latest nine-song conceptual album, which tells the story of a father’s journey through America’s heartland in search of redemption and understanding. Fittingly titled “Hope Changes,” the song serves as a chronological and narrative supplement to the record’s first single, “All Great Love.”
Where “All Great Love” closes with lush, uptempo flourishes, “Hope Changes” opens with a restrained sonic palette of acoustic guitar strums, bass, and drums with emotive splashes of slide guitar, setting a more languid pace and signalling a tonal and lyrical shift in the record’s narrative arc.
“I hope that it breaks you,” Driscoll sings, sounding aggrieved in the song’s opening verse, before softening, “but I really hope it mends you back into… however it shapes you, I truly hope it changes your heart.” Backed by a chorus of “oohs” and “ahhs,” Driscoll strikes an optimistic tone while capturing the precariousness of acceptance.
“When I first wrote ‘Hope Changes,’ I wrote it with more teeth, like it was spiteful and bitter,” Driscoll says of the song. “Through the whittling process, I found a softness in myself that wasn’t there at the height of my pain.”
Eureka Springs follows Driscoll’s 2018 EP Tropical Depression, a seven-song collection chronicling an anxious period between the landfalls of hurricanes Matthew and Irma. Originally scheduled to be recorded in March of 2020, Eureka Springs was instead composed and recorded remotely, with Driscoll and a team of nine musicians, spread across the country, collaborating on the album’s nine songs via the digital ether of email, clouds and dropboxes.
Driscoll wrote the majority of the songs for the record in the town of Eureka Springs, Arkansas, a locale he found rife with metaphor, given the emotional journey he was undertaking at the time.
"Hope Changes" is now available on major music platforms, including Spotify. Visit Cory’s Instagram to learn more about his upcoming endeavors.
About Cory Driscoll
Cory Driscoll has been writing songs for 20 years. His first releases were folk songs on tape under his name circa 2004-2008. Cory helmed the post-punk band Curious Animals from 2008-2011 and the post-rock band Young Adult from 2012-2016. In 2018 he released his first solo EP titled “Tropical Depression,” a seven-song album about a rained-out family vacation. In 2019 Cory wrote Eureka Springs, but the pandemic hindered the band's original plans of recording the album together in March of 2020. Instead, the album was collaboratively composed by Driscoll and nine musicians from across the United States working separately on the cohesive vision. “Eureka Springs” is a 9-song, 33-minute album being released on March 18, 2022, via pressed vinyl limited to 300 copies and digital release on Long Jump Records.
