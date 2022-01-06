Sec. Hobbs reflects on one year anniversary of insurrection at the US Capitol: ‘threats to our democracy persist’

The following is a statement from Secretary Katie Hobbs on the one-year anniversary of the insurrection at the United States Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021:

"One year ago, like millions of Americans, I watched insurrectionists violently attempt to undermine our democracy and overturn the will of the people. At the time, I believed that the horrifying events of that day would end up being 'the natural conclusion to months of conspiracy theories and outright lies.' Sadly, this past year has shown us that the threats to our democracy persist.

"Election officials continue to face regular harassment and threats to their lives. Fringe groups push fraudulent audits of our election results. And a wave of new laws — here in Arizona and across the country — threaten the freedom to vote, a bedrock principle of our republic.

"But we cannot let these insidious forces win. Today, let us all recommit ourselves to protecting our democratic institutions, traditions, and values. And let us redouble our efforts to uphold our Constitution and the rule of law."

-30-