Beyond Dental Health is Taking Dentistry to the Next Level

ABINGTON, MA, USA, January 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Most people who live in the South Shore area of Massachusetts are unaware that Abington Dental Associates in Abington, Aspire Dental Health in Weymouth, and the Freeman Dental Associates’ offices in Cohasset and Hanson work as a collective group.

In January, the four practices will be unified under a new name -- Beyond Dental Health -- but will continue to focus on personalized care and a goal of creating a “dental home” for patients that extends beyond standard dental services and incorporates specialty care with an emphasis on whole body health.

The care and commitment each Beyond Dental Health office provides to its patients will not change, said Dr. Alison Freeman, the owner of Beyond and lead dentist in the Cohasset and Hanson offices. “We want our patients and the communities we work in to know how important it is to us to focus on the overall health of every patient,” she said. “We see many of our patients twice or more each year and we want to use that relationship to do our part to keep them healthy.”

Freeman says the concept of whole body health starts with the mouth. The mouth is the gateway to the body, and providing patients with education and guidance about how to properly care for their teeth and gums is critical to their overall health. People who have healthy teeth have fewer health problems as they age, Freeman says.

For patients in the Abington, Cohasset, and Hanson offices who need the care of a specialist, the “dental home” facilitates treatment through the Weymouth office where the group’s orthodontic, periodontic, endodontic, and sleep therapy experts are located.

“The team of specialists we have assembled strengthens our vision of Beyond Dental Health being a dental home for every one of our patients,” Dr. Freeman said. “Our referral system is seamless and each office shares the same software. It’s a great way to manage the care of our patients.”

The team at Beyond Dental Health is poised to move forward with its brand of dentistry and continue its mission to provide compassionate, personalized care to the communities it serves.

