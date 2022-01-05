Missouri to Honor First Responders Seriously Injured in the Line of Duty with new Red, White and Blue Award
Today, Governor Mike Parson announced that the state, for the first time, will begin honoring first responders who are seriously injured in the line of duty as they carry out their official responsibilities. The Missouri Red, White and Blue Heart Award will be awarded for injuries sustained on the job, beginning with the year 2021. Continue reading the news release from Governor Parson's office here.
