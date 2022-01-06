Inslee flag directive to commemorate the insurrection on the U.S. Capitol

Gov. Jay Inslee issued a flag directive today to commemorate the one-year anniversary of the insurrection on the U.S. Capitol.

Flag Lowering - 1/6/22 (Remembering the insurrection on the U.S Capitol)

On January 6, 2021, insurrectionists rioted at the U.S. Capitol and breached the gates at the Washington State governor’s executive residence, purportedly to protest the peaceful transfer of presidential power, a fundamental tenet of our democracy. These acts of violence and intimidation were bravely met by officers of the U.S. Capitol Police and Metropolitan Police Departments in Washington, D.C, and troopers of the Washington State Patrol in Olympia, Washington. As a result of the attack on the U.S. Capitol, five U.S. Capitol Police and Metropolitan Police officers lost their lives on or after January 6, and over 100 were injured.

One year later, it is vital that we remember the heroism and sacrifice of those who defended the heart of our democracy and resisted this attempted insurrection last January. The institutions of our democracy depend upon our continued refusal to allow those who would violently attack our system of government and undermine the will of the people to succeed. U.S. and state flags in Washington state, which are already currently lowered to half-staff, shall also now commemorate and honor those officers who were wounded, and whose lives were cut short, as a result of last January’s attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Additionally, we recognize the Washington Air National Guard and the Washington National Guard, both of which provided personnel for the U.S. Capitol’s defense last year, as well as those who joined the Washington State Patrol in protecting the Capitol Campus last year.

Please notify all of your field offices and facilities around the state.

Other government entities, citizens and businesses are encouraged to join this recognition.

Please email FlagRequests@gov.wa.gov if you have any questions about this.