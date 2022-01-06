Akbar E Akmal Pakistani Musical Artist Is Making Waves Among Music Lovers
Akbar E Akmal, a young and promising Pakistani music artist, YouTuber, and entrepreneur, is gaining popularity among music lovers.
I believe that music is my power!”PAKISTAN, January 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Akbar E Akmal, a young and brilliant music artist, has created a special place in music lovers' hearts by releasing an amazing range of singles such as Tu hi Tu, UpBeat, Let up Madness, and Fearless yesterday. As Pakistan's youngest self-made music artist, he has soared to incredible heights with the help of his friends Faizan Bashir and Ghufraan Sheikh, who has been by his side throughout his journey. They were both students and musicians at Music Mart under the tutelage of Christopher Mushtaq, who is also a YouTube sensation and a professional guitarist.
— Akbar E Akmal
He is friends with numerous Great Artists, like Asad Ramzan, Bilal Majid, Mr. Dawar, and Saad Ayub. He has also conducted numerous jam sessions with notable musicians, such as the one with Ahtisham ul Haq, which he conducted in Cafe D'bono, Rahim Yar Khan (RYK), and publicized on his Youtube and Facebook pages, Akbar E Akmal.
Additionally, Akbar E Akmal's music is available on various additional international platforms, including Deezer, Apple Music, Itunes, Amazon Music, JioSaavan, and Tiktok. His music has been included on numerous Spotify playlists. It has been streamed on various platforms abroad and in Pakistan due to his uncanny ability to provide both what you need to hear and something you haven't heard before.
On talking to the media, Akbar E Akmal said, "I believe that music is my power, and I am ambitious about my career in classical Music and Music Production." He further added, "For me, music is also the Art of relaxation of mind, and Music has the same effect as meditation to improve mental health."
He has his own studio in his home, where he has mastered a variety of musical instruments, including guitars, darbuka, and ukulele. At the very least, he has more than three guitars in his home studio. Many say he has been working diligently to improve his talents for nearly five years. He can play numerous well-known songs and beats on instrumentals, demonstrating his musical ability and creativity. To know more about him, one can visit his website: www.akbareakmal.com and subscribe to his YouTube Channel.
About Akbar E Akmal
Akbar E Akmal is a Pakistani musician, entrepreneur, and YouTuber. Akbar E Akmal was born on 6 April 1999 and is 22 years old. He was born in Pakistan's Lahore. He received his primary education from a City School and his secondary education from a Private School. Faizan Bashir and Ghufraan Sheikh have been his constant companions and pillars of strength during his trip. He is Pakistan's youngest self-taught artist and also owns his own studio. He believes that music is the only thing in the world that requires whole mental attention, as scientific evidence demonstrates. Listen to his songs on Spotify.
Akbar E Akmal Music Albums
Akbar E Akmal has created popular songs like “Let It Again” and “Let up Madness”. He became popular with his title song ” Up beat “. The song “Up Beat” hit record numbers and gained immense popularity. His many songs and music are coming soon.
