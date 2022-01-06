Verlo Mattress Rings in New Year With a Look Back at a Successful 2021
Growing Premier Mattress Franchise Named 2022 Top Franchise, Adds New Franchises, Wins Awards for Outstanding Achievement in AdvertisingMILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Verlo Mattress, a premier mattress company with franchises in seven states, announced a banner year in 2021, and 2022 looks even better, with Verlo already being recognized as one of the top “exceptional franchise opportunities” in the United States.
Franchise Business Review recognizes the top 50 overall franchises every January.
“2021 was a banner year for Verlo in terms of both unit level performance and franchise development,” said Dirk Stallmann, President of Verlo Mattress. “I feel the impetus of our success is the strong collaboration between the home office and the franchisees, which ultimately makes Verlo a better place. This approach naturally aligns with franchise growth, and we look forward to continuing our growth in 2022.”
While Verlo Mattress experienced an exceptional year in 2021, the company has already kicked off 2022 with an award from Franchise Business Review as one of the “Top Franchises” in the U.S..
Franchise Business Review, of Portsmouth, N.H., annually ranks the best franchise opportunities based on owner satisfaction. The organization’s comprehensive research is based on reviews of more than 28,000 franchise owners.
But before moving forward to 2022, it is worth looking back on the achievements of a terrific 2021.
Verlo continued to grow as it awarded six new franchises in 2021, including Boca Raton and Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, Hickory and Charlotte, North Carolina, Brentwood, Missouri, and Glendale, Wisconsin, bringing the total number of franchises to 37 in seven states.
Meanwhile, Verlo’s advertising efforts, BAMGAM (Bad at Marketing, Great at Mattresses) garnered a Silver Telly in the local television/business-to-consumer category and a MUSE Silver award for integrated advertising campaigns. Verlo’s advertising also won a Regional Emmy Award for Outstanding Achievement for Commercials.
The awards show how Verlo Mattress supports its franchises with some of the best advertising and marketing support in the country.
"Verlo Mattress is a re-emerging franchise that has a great group of long-term knowledgeable franchisees within our system and a Home Office team with tools to support both our existing franchisees and new franchisees,” said Bobby Cleveland, Director of Franchise Development. “In 2021 we have seen our franchisees investing in updating their stores, franchisees signing agreements for new locations, and new franchisees entering our system.
“I think it speaks volumes about our business model and our culture that we saw tremendous growth in 2021 and all signs point to 2022 being even better."
Verlo Mattress offers sleep technology and a variety of sleep products designed for the individual customer. Verlo offers the same quality hand-made, custom mattresses, pillows, adjustable bases and other sleep technology products.
As a local mattress store, Verlo Mattress customers can be sure that the mattresses they purchase are locally made to fit their particular sleep needs.
Verlo Mattress is a franchise business and has become one of the fastest-growing mattress franchises in the country.
About Verlo Mattress
Founded in 1958, Verlo Mattress is passionate about helping people find the right sleep products – at the best prices – because so much depends on a good night’s rest. Verlo mattresses are built in local Verlo Mattress factories, sold at consumer-direct prices and serviced locally with a Lifetime Comfort Guarantee.
