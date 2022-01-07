Health Company CellCore Biosciences Wraps Up 2021
A Record Year for Company Growth and Innovation
Now more than ever we are extremely focused on educating practitioners and providing solutions of all types to facilitate individual health journeys.”MERIDIAN, ID, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CellCore Biosciences, a Meridian health company, originally began with two doctors looking for effective, natural solutions for detox and gut health to apply in clinical settings. Reflecting on their fourth year in business, co-founders Dr. Jay Davidson and Dr. Todd Watts mark 2021 as a record year for company growth, community building, product development, and revenue.
— Dr. Todd Watts, CEO of CellCore
Dr. Todd, co-founder and CEO, accredits CellCore’s success to its practitioners, company culture, and central mission. He explains, “Now more than ever we are extremely focused on educating practitioners and providing solutions of all types to facilitate individual health journeys.”
2021 Highlights
» CellCore Biosciences touched 3,825,786 total lives in 2021. This includes the number of people reached through customer support emails and phone calls, sales meetings, product shipments, site visitors, and the weekly webinar Q&A attendees.
» 23 people joined the team in 2021, making a total of 123 team members. This is an 81% increase from the beginning of 2019. They have also received consistent five star employee ratings on Glassdoor, with feedback such as “easily the best company one could work for.” They gave back to their team last year by adding a third week of paid time off (PTO).
» As a practitioner brand, CellCore is constantly engaging with practitioners worldwide. In 2021, 2,651 new CellCore trained practitioners registered.
» CellCore hosted the two biggest Exponential Clinical Outcomes (ECO) Conferences yet, with 1,740 combined tickets sold, 6 total days, 48+ hours of education, and 397 practitioners earning necessary CEUs.
» 2021’s best-selling products:
#1 Advanced TUDCA, a product to promote liver and digestive health
#2 BioToxin Binder, a binder that supports detox and a healthy gut microbiome
#3 Para 1, their flagship product for cleansing the gut
#4 The 4-4-4 Kit, their #1 selling kit for opening drainage pathways
When asked about his vision for this year, Dr. Todd shares, “2022 will be another critical year for CellCore. Last year set the stage with innovation and product development, all in preparation for exponential growth in 2022, for both CellCore and its practitioners.”
About CellCore Biosciences: CellCore Biosciences is an innovative, wholesale nutraceutical brand for thousands of practitioners worldwide. With cutting-edge technology and education, CellCore is redefining the way we view root cause solutions and foundational health. To learn more, please visit CellCore.com.
If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Shawnda Huffman, Vice President of Communications for CellCore Biosciences, at shawnda.huffman@cellcorebiosciences.com.
Jessica Tidwell
CellCore Biosciences
jessica.tidwell@cellcore.com
CellCore's Exponential Clinic Outcomes Conference