PennDOT Extends Deadline to February 4 for Public Feedback on U.S. 30 Reconstruction Project Eastern Section in Chester County

King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is extending the deadline to Friday, February 4, for the public to review and provide feedback on the Virtual Open House Plans Display for the reconstruction and improvement of the U.S. 30 Eastern Project Area corridor that extends from just west of the Reeceville Road Interchange to the Business U.S. 30/Quarry Road Interchange in Caln and East Caln townships and Downingtown Borough.

The purpose of the project is to provide a safe and efficient transportation network by improving safety, reducing future congestion, accommodating planned growth, and improving facility deficiencies along the 7-mile corridor.

The virtual open house plans display will be available for viewing and feedback on improvement alternatives under consideration on the U.S. 30 Reconstruction Program website.

Additionally, hard copies of the website materials, including display boards and written project comment forms, will also be available at Caln and East Caln townships' municipal offices for in-person viewing and input during the same time period.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties at www.penndot.gov/District6.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

 

 

