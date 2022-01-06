PennDOT Extends Deadline to February 4 for Public Feedback on U.S. 30 Reconstruction Project Eastern Section in Chester County

King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is extending the deadline to Friday, February 4, for the public to review and provide feedback on the Virtual Open House Plans Display for the reconstruction and improvement of the U.S. 30 Eastern Project Area corridor that extends from just west of the Reeceville Road Interchange to the Business U.S. 30/Quarry Road Interchange in Caln and East Caln townships and Downingtown Borough.

The purpose of the project is to provide a safe and efficient transportation network by improving safety, reducing future congestion, accommodating planned growth, and improving facility deficiencies along the 7-mile corridor.

The virtual open house plans display will be available for viewing and feedback on improvement alternatives under consideration on the U.S. 30 Reconstruction Program website.

Additionally, hard copies of the website materials, including display boards and written project comment forms, will also be available at Caln and East Caln townships' municipal offices for in-person viewing and input during the same time period.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

