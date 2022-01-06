MassDEP Fines NE Capital of Natick for Asbestos Violations at a Multi-family Residential Property in Northbridge  

BOSTON — he Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP) has assessed NE Capital, LLC of Natick a $98,004 penalty for violations of asbestos regulations that occurred during work it conducted at a multi-family residential property it owns in Northbridge.

In August 2019, MassDEP identified the violations while conducting an inspection of the site in response to a complaint. MassDEP determined that the company failed to conduct an asbestos survey to identify potential asbestos-containing materials before beginning work and failed to file a notification of the asbestos removal work with MassDEP. State regulations require notification to MassDEP 10 working days before beginning any asbestos removal work so that the Department is aware of the removal work and has the opportunity to conduct inspections to ensure compliance with the regulations. Additionally, NE Capital did not follow the proper removal, handling, packaging, and labeling procedures required by MassDEP’s regulations.

Under the terms of the settlement agreement, the company will pay $49,000 of the penalty with the balance suspended for one year provided it has no further violations.

“As the owner and manager of multiple properties, NE Capital should be fully familiar with the need to identify asbestos-containing materials and ensure that those materials are properly removed before beginning any demolition or renovation,” said Mary Jude Pigsley, Director of MassDEP’s Central Regional Office in Worcester. “Asbestos is a known carcinogen and following the required work practices is imperative to protect workers, tenants, and the general public. As this settlement demonstrates, failure to follow the asbestos regulations will result in significant penalties, as well as escalated cleanup, decontamination and monitoring costs.”

Property owners or contractors with questions about asbestos-containing materials, notification requirements, proper removal, handling, packaging, storage and disposal procedures, or the asbestos regulations are encouraged to contact the appropriate MassDEP Regional Office for assistance.

MassDEP’s mission is to protect and enhance the Commonwealth’s natural resources – air, water and land – to provide for the health, safety and welfare of all people, and a clean and safe environment for future generations. In carrying out this mission, MassDEP commits to address and advance environmental justice and equity for all people of the Commonwealth, provide meaningful, inclusive opportunities for people to participate in agency decisions that affect their lives, and ensure a diverse workforce that reflects the communities served by the agency.

###