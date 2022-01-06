New TV Network Rides the ‘Cord-Cutting Wave’ to Bring Free, Quality TV to Millions
People of all ages and interests now enjoy diverse, multi-channel programming without incurring the expense of cable subscriptions.
“Free, quality TV is back. No more spending of hundreds per month seeking news, sports and entertainment.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, January 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Across America and beyond, countless people ‘cutting-the-cord,’ due to the high cost of cable and rediscovering the joys of free TV, thanks to a brand-new, pioneering TV network broadcast provider.
With households hit-hard by rising costs—and cable subscriptions costing more and more—millions are ready to ‘cut the cord’ and relive the ‘good old’ days of free network(s) on TV. Maybacks Global & Showfer Media are making that transition possible by delivering first-class entertainment readily available at no cost, connecting to as many communities as possible.
Viewers can enjoy a comprehensive and growing package of diversified family entertainment channels that put quality first. The Maybacks Global & Showfer Networks include channels dedicated to sports, movies, sci-fi, westerns, children’s programming…and much more.
All channels on the network can be accessed for free through Smart TV apps or received directly by a small TV antenna. As a result, connecting millions that can tune into wonderful programming without having to pay through the nose.
David Zucker of David Zucker Productions, spearheads rebroadcasting for many station owners, and the creation of this pioneering, new broadcaster. He says:
“Free, quality TV is back. No more spending of hundreds per month seeking news, sports and entertainment. Maybacks and Showfer connects millions of viewers to programming that meets their demands, 24-hours a day, plus innovative sports coverage, motor racing, top branded fashion runway, and more—all beamed directly into your living room. It’s a revolution! Keep connected, join us and how people enjoy TV in the 21st century, take charge of your destiny, follow the pioneers and the re-branding of free TV!”
The secret of the networks’ success is working in partnership with TV broadcasters such as the New York Spectrum Holding Company, along with broadcast technology specialists such as, Antennas Direct. The results are groundbreaking. New entertainment packages delivering multiple targeted channel programming, offering millions of people free access to the kind of TV that they will love.
The networks can now be accessed across America, from New York to Los Angeles. Yet this is just the start. Maybacks Global & Showfer Media are pioneering partnerships in Asia that extend its reach on a global scale. This new era, of free quality TV, is only just beginning in keeping people connected to the news and shows they want to see. Making America better and --helping people help themselves--
About the Company: Maybacks Global & Showfer Media is a specialist broadcaster founded by veterans with decades of industry experience. The company leverages technology change and superb content curation to deliver a unique, inspiring entertainment experience for all. For further information contact:
