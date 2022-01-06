Submit Release
Iowa Transportation Commission to meet January 12

AMES, Iowa – Jan. 6, 2022 – The Iowa Transportation Commission will hold its next business meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, in the Materials Conference Room at the Iowa Department of Transportation’s headquarters at 800 Lincoln Way in Ames. The public may attend in-person; however, participation via conference call or Teams is still encouraged to minimize the number of in-person attendees. Face coverings are not required and left to the discretion of each individual.

Business meeting agenda Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022

Time

Title

  

Presenter

1 p.m.

*Approve Minutes of the Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021 Commission Meeting

  

Danielle Madden, Commission assistant, 515-239-1919
 

Commission Comments

    
 

Iowa DOT Staff Comments

    
 

*Administrative Rules 761 IAC – 607 – Commercial Driver Licensing

  

Melissa Gillett, director, Motor Vehicle Division, 515-237-3121
 

*Statewide Transportation Alternatives Program Funding Recommendations

  

Craig Markley, director, Systems Planning Bureau, 515-239-1027
 

*Federal Recreational Trails Program Funding Recommendations

  

Craig Markley, director, Systems Planning Bureau, 515-239-1027
 

*Iowa’s Clean Air Attainment Program Funding Recommendations

  

Deb Arp, team leader, Systems Planning Bureau, 515-239-1681
 

*State Transit Assistance Special Projects

  

Kristin Haar, compliance and training officer, Modal Transportation Bureau, 515-233-7875
 

*2022-2026 Iowa Transportation Improvement Program Amendment

  

Stu Anderson, director,                Transportation Development Division, 515-239-1661

1:10 p.m.

Adjourn

    

*Action items

      

 

Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022

Informal workshop session The Commission will meet informally with staff from the Iowa DOT Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, in person and via conference call beginning at 9:30 a.m. The public may attend in-person; however, participation via conference call or Teams is still encouraged to minimize the number of in-person attendees. Face coverings are not required and left to the discretion of each individual. The following transportation-related matters may be discussed, but no action will be taken during the meeting. The items are listed in no particular order and may be discussed at any point during the workshop.

#

Editor’s note: There are two ways to listen to the Iowa Transportation Commission’s informal workshop session or business meeting or public input session when scheduled. The broadcast feed and phone lines are active 15 minutes prior to each meeting or session and discontinued immediately after a meeting ends.

Live audio and some presentation materials will be available via the Microsoft Teams Meeting Teams link.

For those who wish to only join via audio, dial 515-817-6093 and use conference ID 440 237 881#

Iowa DOT ensures nondiscrimination and equal employment in all programs and activities in accordance with Title VI and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and other nondiscrimination statutes. If you need more information or special assistance for persons with disabilities or limited English proficiency, contact Iowa DOT Civil Rights at 515-239-1111 or by email at civil.rights@iowadot.us.

 

