ePS-NDVSB Launches A New Supplier Diversity eMarketplace With Greylock Federal Credit Union
The NDVSB Program brings business opportunities for our certified small business partners in both the private sector and public sector markets.AUBURN HILLS, MICHIGAN, USA, January 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ePS National Diversity Veteran Small Business (ePS-NDVSB) announced today the launch of a private, stand-alone, Supplier Diversity eMarketplace for Greylock Federal Credit Union, located in Western Massachusetts. As a Corporate Member of the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC), Greylock is focused on increasing supplier relationships with minority-owned, women-owned, veteran-owned, and local small businesses. This eMarketplace is the avenue to increase those relationships, which enables these small business suppliers to grow, while supporting Greylock’s supplier diversity and local initiatives.
“This eMarketplace will help Greylock achieve its goal of diversifying its vendor pool,” said Greylock Federal Credit Union SVP, Chief Risk Officer Jeff Gerard. “Greater support of these businesses will help our whole community to thrive.”
ePS-NDVSB provides the NMSDC eMarketplace to all NMSDC Corporate Members at no cost. This one size does not fit all solution accommodates any Corporate Member requirement. Several Members have chosen to move forward with one of the options listed below:
• Privately branded diversity portal added to current eProcurement Platform – one punchout to the selected supplier product catalogs
• NMSDC eMarketplace diversity portal added to current eProcurement Platform – one punchout to all NMSDC supplier product catalogs and services via “Keyword” search
• Stand-Alone Diversity eMarketplace with Full eProcurement Functionality
“ePS-NDVSB would like to thank Greylock Federal Credit Union for supporting Small Businesses in a time where it’s needed more than ever”, said ePS-NDVSB CEO, David Saroli. “The NDVSB Program brings business opportunities for our certified small business partners in both the private sector and public sector markets. In conjunction with our parent company, ePS, we provide the much-needed technology for our small business partners (SBP’s) to be competitive and aligned with the ever-changing requirements of private sector and public sector purchasing departments.”
If you are a diverse, small business supplier and you’d like to get involved, please reach out to sbpartners@eprosvcs.com. If you’re an NMSDC Corporate Member and want to learn more about the NMSDC eMarketplace options that are offered as part of your membership, please contact NMSDC@eprosvcs.com.
David Saroli
eProcurement Services
+1 855-690-3774
sbpartners@eprosvcs.com