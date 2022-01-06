Submit Release
3 Day Startup Launches the US-Australian Women Founder Accelerator in Partnership with the U.S. Embassy of Canberra

AUSTIN, TX – 3 Day Startup (3DS) announces partnership with the U.S Embassy of Canberra, Australia to launch an initiative for women's entrepreneurship.

AUSTIN, TX, USA, January 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 3 Day Startup (3DS) announced today the nonprofit organization is partnering with the U.S Embassy of Canberra, Australia to launch the US-Australia Accelerator for Women Founders. The six-week virtual accelerator will welcome thirty Australian women founders on February 14th, 2022, and culminate in a virtual women’s entrepreneurship conference on March 31.

The initiative is designed to help young women entrepreneurs in Australia access the tools, information, and professional network to launch and grow their business venture. With six weeks of virtual mentorship and training led by 3DS and U.S. women business leaders, founders will build key skills in customer validation, product positioning, and raising capital. The initiative is currently recruiting early-stage entrepreneurs living in Australia who are between the ages of 20-30.

“We are proud to partner with the US Embassy of Canberra to launch this initiative and help strengthen economic empowerment and opportunity for young women in Australia,” said Erika Haskins, CEO, 3 Day Startup. “Together, we will build community and strong, bilateral ties between entrepreneurial women in the U.S. and Australia.”

During the six-week virtual accelerator, a cohort of thirty women entrepreneurs living in Australia will meet and consult with women entrepreneurs and business leaders in the U.S., while building the skills they need to launch and grow their own business. On ‘Demo Day,’ each founder will pitch their business to a live audience. The program ends with a virtual conference celebrating the future of women’s entrepreneurship on March 31, 2022 – featuring dynamic speakers from U.S., Australia, Singapore, and Japan among other countries.

3DS is a nonprofit organization based in Austin, Texas working to create opportunity and build community through dynamic and inclusive entrepreneurship education. The organization has delivered programming worldwide since 2008 serving more than 16,800 young people resulting in hundreds of companies, $217 million, and participants accepted in top-tier global startup accelerator programs like Y-Combinator and Techstars. Through innovative programs and partnerships, 3DS focuses on supporting underrepresented entrepreneurs create value and impact in their communities through new business development.

Learn more: https://www.3daystartup.org/wfiaustralia/

About 3 Day Startup
3 Day Startup (3DS) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in Austin, Texas that equips emerging leaders to leverage entrepreneurial thinking and experience inclusive innovation. Based on each country and community’s needs and opportunities, 3DS tailors its recruitment and training curriculum to ensure equitable learning opportunities for young people. Visit www.3daystartup.org.

Media Contact: Erika Haskins | team@3daystartup.org | 317-864-3361

