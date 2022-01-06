When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: January 06, 2022 FDA Publish Date: January 06, 2022 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description May contain undeclared milk Company Name: World Health Products, LLC Brand Name: Brand Name(s) GAT Sport Jetfuel Diuretic Product Description: Product Description

Company Announcement

World Health Products, llc. of Monroe, CT is recalling Jetfuel Diuretic UPC 859613000859, because it may contain undeclared milk. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

The GAT Sport Jetfuel Diuretic was distributed thru the GAT Sport online store, Amazon and “Nationwide” retail stores. The recalled products bear the following lot code and Expiration Date information:

Brand Product Size Lot # Exp. Date GAT Sport / Jetfuel Diuretic Jetfuel Diuretic 90 ct Bottle 2003609 6/2023 GAT Sport / Jetfuel Diuretic Jetfuel Diuretic 90 ct Bottle 2003610 5/2023

The lot code and expiration date are located on the bottom of the container, in bottom center of the panel, as pictured below.

This recall is being initiated because the Medium-Chain Triglycerides (MCT) oil powder ingredient contains an undeclared milk allergen.

This recall is being carried out with the knowledge of the Food and Drug Administration.

To date there have been no reports of illness involving the products addressed in this recall.

Customers with a milk allergy or sensitivity who have purchased the affected product are urged not to consume it and dispose of it or return it to the point of purchase. Consumers with questions regarding this recall can contact World Health Products customer service at info@teamgat.com, 760-456-2631, Monday thru Friday 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM ET.