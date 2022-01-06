Missouri, Louisiana Attorneys General to Present Oral Arguments in Lawsuit Over Vaccine Mandate for Healthcare Workers Before United States Supreme Court Tomorrow

Missouri, Louisiana Attorney General’s Offices to Present Oral Arguments in Biden v. Missouri/Becerra v. Louisiana JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Tomorrow morning, the United States Supreme Court will hear oral arguments on Missouri and Louisiana’s lawsuits halting the Biden Administration's attempt to force COVID-19 vaccines on health care workers.

The Supreme Court is expected to decide whether or not to issue a stay of the injunctions issued by the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri and the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Louisiana blocking the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ rule that requires all health care workers at facilities that participate in Medicare and Medicaid programs to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 unless they are eligible for a medical or religious exemption. The offices of Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt and Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry will present the case opposing the CMS mandate on nearly every full-time employee, part-time employee, volunteer, and contractor working at a wide range of healthcare facilities receiving Medicaid or Medicaid funding.

Fast facts about the case: Biden’s mandate exceeds CMS’s statutory authority and violates numerous federal laws. The Biden Administration has acted without statutory authority, violated the Administrative Procedure Act, violated the Social Security Act, violated the Congressional Review Act, and violated the Constitution. Biden’s mandate threatens jobs of millions of our healthcare heroes. In their attempt to coopt the Medicare and Medicaid system to impose a vaccine on 17 million healthcare workers, the Biden Administration completely ignores the unprecedented labor shortage prevailing in the healthcare sector and patient wellbeing in favor of the President’s ambition to increase societal vaccination rates.

Biden’s unconstitutional CMS mandate would create healthcare shortages, upend state budgets. The mandate causes grave danger to the vulnerable persons whom Medicare and Medicaid were designed to protect – the poor, children, sick, and the elderly – by forcing the termination of millions of essential health care workers. In addition to jeopardizing the health care interests of countless Americans, it puts billions of dollars of state funding at risk. In Missouri, several rural hospitals and health care organizations - the Missouri Health Care Association, the Scotland County Hospital, the Monroe City Manor Care Center, the Scotland County Care Center, the Missouri Department of Mental Health, the Clarence Care Center, the Loch Haven Nursing Home, and the La Plata Nursing Home - have all stated that the CMS vaccine mandate could lead to potentially devastating staff shortages and loss of critical care.

Attorneys General Schmitt and Landry have pledged to protect the medical freedom of healthcare workers and the poor and elderly’s access to healthcare services. “Tomorrow morning, my Office will argue in front of the United States Supreme Court to again stop the Biden Administration and the federal government from imposing their unconstitutional vaccine mandate on health care workers in Missouri and across the country. In Missouri, rural hospitals, nursing homes, and health care organizations are facing staffing shortages as it is, and forcing their employees to get vaccinated or join the unemployment line could potentially lead to their collapse. This is one of the most consequential cases in history - my Office has been a leader in pushing back on outrageous federal overreach, and we’re confident we will prevail again at the nation’s highest court,” said Attorney General Schmitt. “The rule of law is on our side, and I look forward to preventing the federal government from imposing medical tyranny on our citizens and turning last year's healthcare heroes into this year's unemployed,” said Attorney General Landry. The Missouri Attorney General’s Office filed a lawsuit to halt CMS’ vaccine mandate on health care workers on November 10, 2021 and obtained a preliminary injunction from the United States District Court, Eastern District of Missouri halting enforcement of that mandate. The Missouri Attorney General’s Office also produced a testimonial of Dr. Randy Tobler, the CEO of Scotland County Hospital in Memphis, Missouri, which can be found here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8zUKlefdP2E Oral arguments in Biden v. Missouri /Becerra v. Louisiana will be heard on Friday, January 7 at 10:00 AM CT and will be streamed live on C-SPAN and the SCOTUS website.