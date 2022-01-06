Submit Release
A public hearing to consider the possible parole of Terrence Williams, #239982

CONTACT:  Chris Gautz, Public Information Officer

                        517-335-2316

The Michigan Parole Board will hold a public hearing on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. to consider the possible parole of Terrence Williams, #239982. The hearing will be conducted via video through Microsoft Teams and can be accessed by clicking HERE.

Those planning to access the hearing must call 517-335-1736 no later than January 11, 2022 to confirm attendance.

Terrence Williams is serving a Life sentence for the crime of Conspiracy Murder 1st Degree - Premeditated. Terrence Williams was sentenced on December 5, 2002 out of Saginaw County.

Edwin M. Heap, Member of the Michigan Parole Board, will conduct the hearing under the provisions of the Lifer Law, MCLA 791.234.

When logging into the hearing, your video must be turned off and audio muted to eliminate distraction during the hearing.

Please be advised that recordings, photography or screenshots of the proceeding are prohibited.

