DNR enforcement actions for Jan. 6

DES MOINES – DNR staff work with individuals, businesses and communities to help them protect our natural resources by complying with state and federal laws. This approach is very effective. In the few cases where compliance cannot be achieved, the DNR issues enforcement actions. The following list summarizes recent enforcement actions. Find the entire, original orders on DNR’s website at www.iowadnr.gov/ EnforcementActions.

Consent Orders A consent order is issued as an alternative to issuing an administrative order. A consent order indicates that the DNR has voluntarily entered into a legally enforceable agreement with the other party.

Dubuque County Brad Wilson Manure applicator and commercial manure service manager certifications are revoked for a period of two years.

Hamilton County Timothy Danielson Serve a one year probation for all water and wastewater treatment and water distribution licenses and pay a $1,000 administrative penalty.

Poweshiek County Leigh Armstrong Serve a one year probation for all water and wastewater treatment and water distribution licenses and pay a $500 administrative penalty.

Administrative Orders Responsible parties have 60 days to appeal the order or 60 days to pay the penalty.

Marshall County Steve Seelye Cease all illegal solid waste disposal activity; cease all illegal open burning and pay a $750 administrative penalty.

Scott County David Omar Mercado Immediately cease the hauling and open dumping of waste tires; comply with applicable waste tire hauling and disposal laws; properly remove and dispose of all waste tires and provide proof of proper disposal; and pay a $10,000 administrative penalty.

Scott County Tim Peters and TNT Disposal, LLC Immediately cease the hauling and open dumping of waste tires; comply with applicable waste tire hauling and disposal laws; properly remove and dispose of all waste tires and provide proof of proper disposal; and pay a $10,000 administrative penalty.