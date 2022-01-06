Water and wastewater rules on Environmental Protection Commission agenda

DES MOINES—Commissioners will be asked to approve four final rules at the Jan. 19 meeting of the Environmental Protection Commission.

The meeting will be preceded by a 7:30 a.m. optional legislative meet and greet.

Four final rules are up for commissioner’s approval, including the first three rules that clean up existing rule language:

Bring water supply rules in alignment with a 2020 legislative action that allows public works departments to retain professional engineers; puts more emphasis on construction of water mains; and clarifies well separation distances.

Update wastewater definitions, add references to federal rules, correct mistakes, and simplify and clarify language.

Update sewage sludge rules to clarify definitions, bring sewage sludge rules in alignment with federal laws, correct conversion amounts and simplify language.

Amend rules to add a new classification grade for public wastewater treatment and water supply operators; clarify definitions, specify operator requirements and remove references to an obsolete grade.

In other action, commissioners will be asked to approve grant funding for a Mahaska County Environmental Management System to improve a drop-off recycling area.

Two proposed rule actions are also up for commissioners to approve. If approved, DNR will go forward with proposals:

To provide the same standards for building new and replacement bridges in a floodplain.

To revise state rules for cathode ray tube recycling by focusing on federal requirements recyclers must follow for proper storage and tracking of CRTs.

Commissioners include: Ralph Lents, Menlo, chair; Harold Hommes, Windsor Heights, vice chair; Stephanie Dykshorn, Ireton, secretary; Brad Bleam, Rockwell City; Rebecca Dostal, Traer; Amy Echard, Farmersburg; Patricia Foley, Huxley; Lisa Gochenour, Logan; and Mark Stutsman, Hills. Kayla Lyon is the DNR director.

