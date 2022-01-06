Submit Release
Fran Briggs Releases Best of Winter Reading

Fran Briggs, American Journalist

Ten authors share their talents, capture attention with mystery, humor, spirituality and romance

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, January 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American journalist, Fran Briggs has announced the Best of Winter Reading this season. The annual promotion puts the spotlight on favorite authors from Los Angeles to New York.

"It is an honor to help passionate readers make quality decisions as it pertains to their reading choices - especially considering the innumerable talented authors writing today," stated Briggs. "The Best of Winter Reading list is organized using the book's title, author, publisher, a short synopsis of the publication and a link for additional information and purchase. In every case, the pages will turn quickly."

Briggs' says the rating of each book is not based on generic criteria. Genres include mystery, humor, spirituality and romance.

"The books showcase the author's literary vision through their subject, creativity, impact, originality, influence, and quality," stated Briggs. "This list is not a 'greatest of', but rather best of winter reading. These authors deserve recognition for being distinguished in their genre," she concluded.

Below are the ten selections. The numerical order does not coincide with ranking.

1. "For Such A Time As This" (Thy Word Publishing) by Paulette Harper Real Stories. Real Faith. Real Transformation. https://www.amazon.com/Such-Time-As-This-ebook/dp/B09KZKT1WJ/


2. "The Husbands and Wives Club" (Touchstone) by Laurie Abraham
Want to know what really happens in couples' therapy? Be careful what you ask for. https://www.amazon.com/Husbands-Wives-Club-Couples-Therapy/dp/1416585478

3. "30 Days to Taming Your Finances" (Harvest House) by Deborah Pegues
Covers the emotional and practical side of putting finances in order. https://www.amazon.com/30-Days-Taming-Your-Finances/dp/0736918361

4. "Louisiana Taboo" (AuthorHouse) by Paula Murphy A true-life story of triumph, courage, and overcoming obstacles
http://www.AuthorHouse.com

5. "Whatever It Takes" (Brandon Bornancin) by Brandon Bornancin
No matter who you are or where you come from, your education, or your network, you can defy the odds https://www.amazon.com/dp/1952569362

6. "Major Pettigrew's Last Stand" (Random House) by Helen Simonson
The shy romance between a retired British officer and a Pakistani shopkeeper http://www.amazon.com

7. "The Complete Guide to Becoming a Successful Comedian" by Stephen Rosenfield (Kindle) Entertaining and sharply written guide—for both beginners breaking into comedy https://www.amazon.com/Mastering-Stand-Up-Stephen-Rosenfield/dp/1613736924

8. "The Autobiography of an Execution" (Twelve) by David R. Dow
A riveting memoir by an intelligent and feeling attorney whose clients are on death row. http://www.amazon.com

9."You Can't Slay Stuck: Second Chance Christian Contemporary Romance (The Sunday Service Book 1)
" (Kindle) by Danyelle Scroggins It’s been a fight to remember what’s inside while still lingering in the space and place where it happened https://www.amazon.com/You-Cant-Slay-Stuck-Contemporary-ebook/dp/B09MQWZR9H

10. "The Three Billy Goats" (Barefoot Books) by Roberta Arenson
An artfully-told children's book that is rich in poetic language featuring the daily lives of clever Billy goats. http://www.amazon.com

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Book Publishing Industry, Consumer Goods, Education, Movie Industry


