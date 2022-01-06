More about Order to Cease and Desist issued to Norse Financial Bank

Atlanta, Georgia – Today, the Department of Banking and Finance, State of Georgia (“Department”) issued an Order to Cease and Desist to Norse Financial Bank d/b/a norsefinancials.com. It is unlawful to conduct and/or be affiliated with a banking business in Georgia without a bank charter. It is also unlawful to use the words “bank” and/or “trust” in any entity’s name without the permission of the Department. The Department has no record of Norse Financial Bank and has not approved this entity to organize a bank and/or conduct a banking business in or from Georgia. Furthermore, the Department has not granted Norse Financial Bank permission to use “bank” or “trust” in its name.

The terms of the Order include the following:

Immediately Cease and Desist from using “bank,” “trust,” or any derivative thereof in its name in any form, including any internet website, marketing material, signage, correspondence, and/or legal documentation that could reach Georgia consumers without the written authorization of the Department.

Immediately Cease and Desist from using “bank,” “trust,” or any derivative thereof in its name in any form, including any internet website, marketing material, signage, correspondence, and/or legal documentation originating from within this State without the written authorization of the Department.

I mmediately Cease and Desist from claiming to be a bank, in any form, including any internet website, marketing material, signage, correspondence, and/or legal documentation that could reach Georgia consumers.

I mmediately Cease and Desist from claiming to be a bank, in any form, including any internet website, marketing material, signage, correspondence, and/or legal documentation originating from within this State.

Immediately Cease and Desist from providing any financial products or services to the citizens of Georgia by any delivery system, including the internet, while using the word “bank,” “trust,” or any derivative thereof without the written authorization of the Department.

Immediately Cease and Desist from providing any financial products or services from within this State by any delivery system, including the internet, while using the word “bank,” “trust,” or any derivative thereof without the written authorization of the Department.

Immediately Cease and Desist from engaging in the business of banking from within the State of Georgia and/or into the State of Georgia.

