Licensing of Nursing Facilities (216-RICR-40-10-1)

Purpose and Reason:

The Rhode Island Department of Health is proposing amendments to the regulation, Licensing of Nursing Homes in order to incorporate new references, add definitions for declaration of disaster emergency, direct care nursing staff, direct caregiver, essential caregiver, hours of direct nursing care, occupational therapist, physical therapist, physical therapist assistant, speech language pathologist, and vaccinated. The regulation also provides procedures for COVID-19 testing for residents and personnel; provides procedures for essential caregivers during a declared emergency; creates minimum staffing levels in accordance with statute; and requires implementation of an Alzheimer’s disease plan.