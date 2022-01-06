Submit Release
News Search

There were 780 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,655 in the last 365 days.

Licensing of Nursing Facilities (216-RICR-40-10-1)

Purpose and Reason:

The Rhode Island Department of Health is proposing amendments to the regulation, Licensing of Nursing Homes in order to incorporate new references, add definitions for declaration of disaster emergency, direct care nursing staff, direct caregiver, essential caregiver, hours of direct nursing care, occupational therapist, physical therapist, physical therapist assistant, speech language pathologist, and vaccinated. The regulation also provides procedures for COVID-19 testing for residents and personnel; provides procedures for essential caregivers during a declared emergency; creates minimum staffing levels in accordance with statute; and requires implementation of an Alzheimer’s disease plan.

You just read:

Licensing of Nursing Facilities (216-RICR-40-10-1)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.