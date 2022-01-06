Submit Release
Historic Wisconsin Shares rate increase to reach over 28,000 children

January 6, 2021 Contact: Gina Paige or Jamie Keehn, 608-422-7800 or dcfmedia@wisconsin.gov

Wisconsin to exceed federal child care subsidy recommendation for first time in state history

 

MADISON – Many Wisconsin Shares families will see an increase in their subsidy amount this month thanks to a historic rate increase from 35 to 80 percent of the estimated cost of child care. The increase, which went into effect on January 1, 2022, will impact roughly 98 percent of Wisconsin Shares families, with the average increase around $190 per month.

“Having access to affordable, high-quality child care is critical to helping parents remain employed, and our state’s economy strong,” said Department of Children and Families (DCF) Secretary Emilie Amundson. “This rate increase will help both the families who rely on this program and the early care and education providers who serve them.”

The Wisconsin Shares child care subsidy program, which receives most of its funding from federal sources, supports eligible families by funding a portion of the cost of child care while the parents are working or participating in an approved activity.

This rate increase is one of many efforts Governor Evers and DCF Secretary Amundson, with the support of the Joint Committee on Finance and other stakeholders, have recently undertaken to increase access to affordable, high-quality child care and stabilize the child care industry. Since the start of the pandemic, the state has:

Additionally, DCF is set to launch Project Growth, a $20 million initiative aimed at growing innovative partnerships between the early care and education and business communities and expanding innovative, high-quality early care and education programs, later this month.

These transformational investments have helped significantly reduce the number of permanent and temporary closures of licensed child care providers, and have provided a strong foundation in long-term access to affordable, high-quality child care in Wisconsin.

To learn more about Wisconsin Shares and other child care initiatives, visit DCF’s website or follow @WisDCF on Twitter and Facebook

This press release is also available in PDF format. 

Historic Wisconsin Shares rate increase to reach over 28,000 children

