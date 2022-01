January 6, 2022

(PIKESVILLE, MD) — The January 2022 Maryland State Police IMPACT Update is now available. Articles in this edition include:

Troopers Give Back To Community During Holiday Season;

Helicopter Crew Rescues Five In Harford County;

Effort Tackles Traffic Violators In D.C.. Area ;

Rockville Barrack Trooper Honored By MADD;

Prince Frederick Troopers Honored For DUI Enforcement;

Don’t Leave Your Vehicle Running Unattended

To read the latest edition of the MD State Police IMPACT Update, click on: IMPACT January 2022